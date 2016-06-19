Categories
4 Best jQuery Avatar Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ij
initial-js
Simple jQuery plugin to make Gmail like text avatars for profile pictures
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ma
material-avatar
Simple material design avatars using canvas
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
177
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jt
jquery-textavatar
Let user name become a simple text avatar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jf
jquery-face
A comprehensive jQuery profile picture renderer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
