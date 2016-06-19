openbase logo
4 Best jQuery Avatar Libraries

ij

initial-js

Simple jQuery plugin to make Gmail like text avatars for profile pictures

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
218
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ma

material-avatar

Simple material design avatars using canvas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
177
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jt

jquery-textavatar

Let user name become a simple text avatar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
jf

jquery-face

A comprehensive jQuery profile picture renderer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago