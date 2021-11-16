select2
Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
selectize
Selectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery based, and it has autocomplete and native-feeling keyboard navigation; useful for tagging, contact lists, etc.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
bootstrap-select
🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
easy-autocomplete
JQuery autocomplete plugin
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery-autocomplete
jQuery autocomplete plugin like Google autocomplete
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
bootstrap-3-typeahead
The Typeahead plugin from Twitter's Bootstrap 2 ready to use with Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery-typeahead
Javascript Typeahead (autocomplete) plugin with more than 50 options and callbacks.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
geocomplete
jQuery Geocoding and Places Autocomplete Plugin
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
selectpage
A simple style and powerful selector, including ajax remote data, autocomplete, pagination, tags, i18n and keyboard navigation features
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
jquery-tokeninput
Tokeninput is a jQuery plugin which allows your users to select multiple items from a predefined list, using autocompletion as they type to find each item. You may have seen a similar type of text entry when filling in the recipients field sending messages on facebook.
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped