10 Best jQuery Autocomplete Libraries

select2

Select2 is a jQuery based replacement for select boxes. It supports searching, remote data sets, and infinite scrolling of results.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25.2K
Weekly Downloads
548K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
81
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable

selectize

Selectize is the hybrid of a textbox and <select> box. It's jQuery based, and it has autocomplete and native-feeling keyboard navigation; useful for tagging, contact lists, etc.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.8K
Weekly Downloads
52.7K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use

bootstrap-select

🚀 The jQuery plugin that brings select elements into the 21st century with intuitive multiselection, searching, and much more.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
98.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
easy-autocomplete

JQuery autocomplete plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
718
Weekly Downloads
10.7K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
jquery-autocomplete

jQuery autocomplete plugin like Google autocomplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
253
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
bootstrap-3-typeahead

The Typeahead plugin from Twitter's Bootstrap 2 ready to use with Bootstrap 3 and Bootstrap 4

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
jquery-typeahead

Javascript Typeahead (autocomplete) plugin with more than 50 options and callbacks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
539
Weekly Downloads
4.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago

geocomplete

jQuery Geocoding and Places Autocomplete Plugin

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
selectpage

A simple style and powerful selector, including ajax remote data, autocomplete, pagination, tags, i18n and keyboard navigation features

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
698
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
2mos ago
jquery-tokeninput

Tokeninput is a jQuery plugin which allows your users to select multiple items from a predefined list, using autocompletion as they type to find each item. You may have seen a similar type of text entry when filling in the recipients field sending messages on facebook.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
174
Last Commit
7yrs ago