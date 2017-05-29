openbase logo
5 Best jQuery Audio Player Libraries

jplayer

jPlayer : HTML5 Audio & Video for jQuery

4.6K
4.3K
5yrs ago
4.0/ 5
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Buggy
p5

player-56s

Web audio-player with playlist and minimalistic view as option

12
3
5yrs ago
vid

videobox

JavaScript video player and gallery

9
0
5yrs ago
jmm

jquery.mb.miniaudioplayer

an HTML5 / jQuery audioplayer (mp3 / ogg)

67
0
1yr ago
jm

jquery-mediaplayer

A responsive fully customizable jQuery Media Player with touch support

0
