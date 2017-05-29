Categories
5 Best jQuery Audio Player Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
jplayer
jPlayer : HTML5 Audio & Video for jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Buggy
p5
player-56s
Web audio-player with playlist and minimalistic view as option
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vid
videobox
JavaScript video player and gallery
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jmm
jquery.mb.miniaudioplayer
an HTML5 / jQuery audioplayer (mp3 / ogg)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jm
jquery-mediaplayer
A responsive fully customizable jQuery Media Player with touch support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
