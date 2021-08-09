openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Yandex API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

insight

Node.js module to help you understand how your tool is being used by anonymously reporting usage metrics to Google Analytics

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
545
Weekly Downloads
226K
Last Commit
6mos ago

yandex-cloud

Yandex.Cloud NodeJS SDK

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
655
Last Commit
2mos ago
yd

ya-disk

Yandex Disk API library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
85
Last Commit
3mos ago
yt

yandex-translate

Yandex.Translate translation service client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
yma

ymaps

📍Yandex Maps on-demand promise-based widget loader

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
py

passport-yandex

Yandex authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
153
Last Commit
2yrs ago
yd

yandex-disk

Клиент для Яндекс.Диска на NodeJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
5yrs ago
yt

yandex.translate

Yandex.Translate API for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ys

yandex-speech

node.js module for Yandex speech systems (ASR & TTS)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
3yrs ago
yms

yandex-money-sdk

SDK for working with yandex money API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
yma

yandex-music-api

A Node.js wrapper for the Yandex.Music API (Unofficial) http://music.yandex.ru

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
162
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
yan

yandexweather

Yandex Weather API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago