10 Best JavaScript YAML Parser Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
yaml

JavaScript parser and stringifier for YAML

js-yaml

JavaScript YAML parser and dumper. Very fast.

gatsby-transformer-yaml

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

gray-matter

Smarter YAML front matter parser, used by metalsmith, Gatsby, Netlify, Assemble, mapbox-gl, phenomic, vuejs vitepress, TinaCMS, Shopify Polaris, Ant Design, Astro, hashicorp, garden, slidev, saber, sourcegraph, and many others. Simple to use, and battle tested. Parses YAML by default but can also parse JSON Front Matter, Coffee Front Matter, TOML Front Matter, and has support for custom parsers. Please follow gray-matter's author: https://github.com/jonschlinkert

yaml-ast-parser

This is a fork of JS-YAML which supports parsing of YAML into AST

yamljs

Standalone JavaScript YAML 1.2 Parser & Encoder. Works under node.js and all major browsers. Also brings command line YAML/JSON conversion tools.

yaml-unist-parser

A YAML parser that produces output compatible with unist

node-yaml

A wrapper for js-yaml parser

yawn-yaml

YAML parser that preserves comments and styling

markdown-yaml-metadata-parser

Parse YAML metadata (front matter) in a markdown document

next-mdx-frontmatter

Use MDX + front-matter with Next.js

sls-yaml

Serverless framework yaml extension compiler and more

