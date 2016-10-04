Categories
10 Best JavaScript Yahoo API Libraries
yfi
yfinance
Yahoo Finance API for NodeJs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
yf
yahoo-finance
Yahoo Finance historical quotes and snapshot data downloader written in Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
442
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Abandoned
1
Easy to Use
yf
yahoo-finance2
Unofficial API for Yahoo Finance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
709
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ysa
yahoo-stock-api
💰 NPM package to get stock and historical price from finance.yahoo.com
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ysp
yahoo-stock-prices
Node.js API to scrape stock prices from Yahoo Finance
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
394
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wea
weather
An easy way to fetch the weather.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
271
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yql
yql
A YQL (Yahoo Query Language) module for NodeJS
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
finance.io
An NPM Package That Can Interact With Financejs API Easily
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ya
yf-api
Yahoo Finance API wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yfa
yahoo-finance-api
Scrapes yahoo finance earnings calendar.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yd
yahoo-dl
A command-line tool for downloading yahoo stock prices.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ye
yahoo-exchange
A simple exchange rate api of Yahoo! Finance. (MIT License)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wy
weather-yahoo
A simple Node.js module that talks to Yahoo's Weather API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nyw
node-yahoo-weather
yahoo weather api wrapper for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yfq
yahoo-finance-quotes
Fetch stock prices from the Yahoo finance api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yab
yaboss
Simple nodeJS wrapper for yahoo BOSS webapi
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yah
yahoomessenger
Yahoo! Messenger in nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
