10 Best JavaScript XSS Sanitizer Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
dom

dompurify

DOMPurify - a DOM-only, super-fast, uber-tolerant XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML and SVG. DOMPurify works with a secure default, but offers a lot of configurability and hooks. Demo:

(MPL-2.0 OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Performant

sanitize-html

Clean up user-submitted HTML, preserving whitelisted elements and whitelisted attributes on a per-element basis. Built on htmlparser2 for speed and tolerance

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.2M
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
xss

xss

Sanitize untrusted HTML (to prevent XSS) with a configuration specified by a Whitelist

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

express-validator

An express.js middleware for validator.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.3K
Weekly Downloads
429K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
17
Top Feedback
12Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant
ins

insane

😾 Lean and configurable whitelist-oriented HTML sanitizer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
397
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
es

express-sanitizer

An express.js middleware for node-validator

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
10mos ago
exs

express-xss-sanitizer

Express 4.x middleware which sanitizes user input data (in req.body, req.query, req.headers and req.params) to prevent Cross Site Scripting (XSS) attack.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
718
Last Commit
7mos ago
xc

xss-clean

Middleware to sanitize user input

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
16.8K
Last Commit
6yrs ago

express-sanitize-escape

An express.js middleware for sanitizing all query and body parameters automatically

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
727
Last Commit
5yrs ago
es

express-sanitized

An express.js middleware for sanitizing all query and body parameters automatically

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
541
Last Commit
2yrs ago

@risingstack/protect

Proactively protect your Node.js web services

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
411
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ea

express-autosanitizer

automatic sanitization of req body fields, params and query fields. uses caja. automatically does sanitization and escaping as middleware.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
307
Last Commit
1yr ago
xa

xss-advanced

Node.js Connect middleware to sanitize user input coming from POST body, GET queries, and url params. Works with Express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
1yr ago
eas

express-auto-sanitize

Express middleware to auto sanitize user inputs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
4yrs ago
np

node-procexss

Middleware to help to prevent xss attacks in your Express/Connect apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
6yrs ago
xss

xsslint

Find potential XSS vulnerabilities

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sm

sanitize-middleware

Connect/Express middleware that sanitizes requests to protect against cross-site scripting (XSS) and command injection attacks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9mos ago
xs

xss-scanner

Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) scanner. This tool helps to find possible XSS vulnerabilities. Cross platform - macOS, Linux, and Windows.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ecs

express-caja-sanitizer

An express middleware inspired from express-sanitizer which sanitizes URL params too. It also provides options to sanitize keys and a preprocessor function to exempt a few values from sanitizing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ev

express-validate

Data validation, filtering and sanitization for express

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
xrs

xss-req-sanitizer

Middleware to sanitize http requests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
pro

protecc

but most importantly, he protecc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6mos ago
sea

scorpion4dev-express-autosanitizer

automatic sanitization of req body fields, params and query. automatically does sanitization and escaping as middleware.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit

@aftership/express-sanitized

An express.js middleware for sanitizing all query and body parameters automatically

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ers

express-route-sanitizer-middleware

A sanitizer for GET and POST requests payloads

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
iv

infi-validator

➿ A simple request validator for Express.js apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

express-secure-handlebars

Express with Secure Handlebars

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ji

json-inspector

Json Inspector is json data validator & sanitizer. It allows you to define validation rules for complex data structures by simple and descriptive way of defining json-compliant inspector schema.

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit