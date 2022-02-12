openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript XSS Libraries

dompurify

DOMPurify - a DOM-only, super-fast, uber-tolerant XSS sanitizer for HTML, MathML and SVG. DOMPurify works with a secure default, but offers a lot of configurability and hooks. Demo:

8.4K
2.2M
2d ago
5.0/ 5
2
3Easy to Use
2Performant

express-validator

An express.js middleware for validator.js.

5.3K
429K
1mo ago
4.7/ 5
17
12Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
9Performant

helmet-csp

Help secure Express apps with various HTTP headers

8.8K
688K
14d ago

x-xss-protection

Help secure Express apps with various HTTP headers

8.8K
686K
14d ago
express-sanitizer

An express.js middleware for node-validator

45
6.8K
10mos ago

xss-filters

Secure XSS Filters.

1K
66.8K
5yrs ago

showdown-xss-filter

XSS filter for the Showdown markdown converter

31
18K
6yrs ago
xss-clean

Middleware to sanitize user input

50
16.8K
6yrs ago

secure-filters

Anti-XSS Security Filters for EJS and More

136
1.1K
2d ago

express-csp-generator

Content Security Policy Generator, Powered by RapidSec

1
9
1yr ago
ember-purify

Purify your html content before marking it safe

16
990
2yrs ago
express-sanitized

An express.js middleware for sanitizing all query and body parameters automatically

5
541
2yrs ago
xss-advanced

Node.js Connect middleware to sanitize user input coming from POST body, GET queries, and url params. Works with Express

3
217
1yr ago
node-procexss

Middleware to help to prevent xss attacks in your Express/Connect apps

5
52
6yrs ago
xsslint

Find potential XSS vulnerabilities

27
26
2yrs ago
xss-req-sanitizer

Middleware to sanitize http requests

12
