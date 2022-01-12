openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript XML Parser Libraries

xml

xml2js

XML to JavaScript object converter.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
17.4M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
5Performant
rem

remixml

Remixml: XML/HTML-like macro language/template engine

(ISC OR GPL-3.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
385
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

libxmljs

libxml bindings for v8 javascript engine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
991
Weekly Downloads
29.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

fast-xml-parser

Validate XML, Parse XML and Build XML rapidly without C/C++ based libraries and no callback.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
11d ago

gatsby-transformer-xml

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
sax

sax

A sax style parser for JS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
990
Weekly Downloads
31.5M
Last Commit
5yrs ago

ltx

XML for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
bpx

body-parser-xml

XML parser middleware for express.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
9mos ago
px

@rgrove/parse-xml

A fast, safe, compliant XML parser for Node.js and browsers.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
27.8K
Last Commit
2mos ago

xml-parser

simple non-compliant xml parser for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
67.5K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
exb

express-xml-bodyparser

Simple XML body parser connect/express middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
44.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
off

officegen

Standalone Office Open XML files (Microsoft Office 2007 and later) generator for Word (docx), PowerPoint (pptx) and Excell (xlsx) in javascript. The output is a stream.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
xs

xml-stream

XML stream parser based on Expat. Made for Node.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
17.9K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rxp

react-xml-parser

XML parser for react

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
px

pixl-xml

A simple module for parsing and composing XML.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
exp

express-xml-parser

middleware to parse xml body using type-is raw-body xml2js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
181
Last Commit
8yrs ago
bpx

body-parser-xml-json

A body parser addon for parsing XML using xml-js library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3yrs ago
xzl

xml-zero-lexer

Friendly and forgiving HTML5/XML5 parser that supports React JSX, and uses zero-copy techniques

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
2yrs ago

nativescript-xml2js

XML to JavaScript object converter.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
5yrs ago
sxp

@rxap/schematics-xml-parser

@rxap/schematics-xml-parser ======

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
asp

angular-suunto-parser

AngularJS parser for Suunto DM5 xml files.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
5mos ago
xm

@navneetlal/xml-middleware

XML middleware to provide support for xml with easy setup

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
10mos ago
ex

express-xml

xml parser for express .

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago