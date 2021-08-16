Categories
10 Best JavaScript XML Builder Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
xml
xmlbuilder
An XML builder for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
880
Weekly Downloads
22M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
xj
xml-js
Converter utility between XML text and Javascript object / JSON text.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
999
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
xmldom
A pure JavaScript W3C standard-based (XML DOM Level 2 Core) `DOMParser` and `XMLSerializer` module.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jest-junit
A Jest reporter that creates compatible junit xml files
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jst
jstoxml
JavaScript object to XML converter (useful for RSS, podcasts, GPX, AMP, etc)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
32.1K
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xml
xml
Fast and simple Javascript-based XML generator/builder for Node projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
otx
object-to-xml
Convert any JavaScript object to XML
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xml2json
Converts XML to JSON using node-expat
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dat
data2xml
A data to XML converter with a nice interface (for NodeJS).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
libxmljs-builder
the xml builder that wrap libxmljs library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sx
samchon-xml
Deprecated, use TGrid instead
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
