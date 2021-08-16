openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript XML Builder Libraries

xml

xmlbuilder

An XML builder for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
880
Weekly Downloads
22M
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
xj

xml-js

Converter utility between XML text and Javascript object / JSON text.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
999
Weekly Downloads
2.5M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

xmldom

A pure JavaScript W3C standard-based (XML DOM Level 2 Core) `DOMParser` and `XMLSerializer` module.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
166
Weekly Downloads
3.3M
Last Commit
21d ago

jest-junit

A Jest reporter that creates compatible junit xml files

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
376
Weekly Downloads
2.3M
Last Commit
14d ago
jstoxml

JavaScript object to XML converter (useful for RSS, podcasts, GPX, AMP, etc)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
32.1K
Last Commit
20d ago
xml

xml

Fast and simple Javascript-based XML generator/builder for Node projects.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
5.2M
Last Commit
5yrs ago
object-to-xml

Convert any JavaScript object to XML

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
1.6M
Last Commit
3yrs ago

xml2json

Converts XML to JSON using node-expat

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
793
Weekly Downloads
90.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
data2xml

A data to XML converter with a nice interface (for NodeJS).

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
60
Weekly Downloads
10.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

libxmljs-builder

the xml builder that wrap libxmljs library

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
samchon-xml

Deprecated, use TGrid instead

Unknown
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
73
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago