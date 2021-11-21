Categories
10 Best JavaScript XLSX Parser Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
exceljs
Excel Workbook Manager
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
427K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
12
Top Feedback
12
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Performant
nx
node-xlsx
NodeJS excel file parser & builder
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
89.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
exc
excel4node
Node module to allow for easy Excel file creation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
70.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
xp
xlsx-populate
Excel XLSX parser/generator written in JavaScript with Node.js and browser support, jQuery/d3-style method chaining, encryption, and a focus on keeping existing workbook features and styles in tact.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
764
Weekly Downloads
35.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xlsx-style
XLSX / XLSM / XLSB (Excel 2007+ Spreadsheet) / ODS parser and writer
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
691
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
exc
excel
Native node.js Excel file parser. Only supports xlsx for now.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
259
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
js-xlsx
XLSX / XLSM / XLSB (Excel 2007+ Spreadsheet) / ODS parser and writer
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
691
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nxs
node-xlsx-style
NodeJS excel file parser & builder
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xe
xlsx-extract
nodejs lib for extracting data from XLSX files
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
excel-parser
nodejs wrapper for parsing spreadsheet.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ax
async-xlsx
Node.js excel parser & builder
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
