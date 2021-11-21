openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript XLSX Builder Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

exceljs

Excel Workbook Manager

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
427K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
12
Top Feedback
12Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Performant
nx

node-xlsx

NodeJS excel file parser & builder

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
89.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
exc

excel4node

Node module to allow for easy Excel file creation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
70.6K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

better-xlsx

A better xlsx library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
off

officegen

Standalone Office Open XML files (Microsoft Office 2007 and later) generator for Word (docx), PowerPoint (pptx) and Excell (xlsx) in javascript. The output is a stream.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
xp

xlsx-populate

Excel XLSX parser/generator written in JavaScript with Node.js and browser support, jQuery/d3-style method chaining, encryption, and a focus on keeping existing workbook features and styles in tact.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
764
Weekly Downloads
35.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

xlsx-style

XLSX / XLSM / XLSB (Excel 2007+ Spreadsheet) / ODS parser and writer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
691
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nee

node-excel-export

Node-Excel-Export

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
128
Weekly Downloads
9.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
zip

zipcelx

Turns JSON data into `.xlsx` files in the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

js-xlsx

XLSX / XLSM / XLSB (Excel 2007+ Spreadsheet) / ODS parser and writer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
691
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
xw

xlsx-writestream

Simple XLSX writer for Node.js.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
js2

js2excel

😌 😃 👿 A simple module for excel and json converts each other, which works in the browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
95
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago