10 Best JavaScript Word Cloud Libraries
wor
wordcloud
Tag cloud/Wordle presentation on 2D canvas or HTML
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rt
react-tagcloud
Tag/word cloud component for react https://madox2.github.io/react-tagcloud/
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
dc
d3-cloud
Create word clouds in JavaScript.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
139K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vdc
vue-d3-cloud
a word cloud component using d3-cloud
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-d3-cloud
A word cloud react component built with d3-cloud.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
adc
angular-d3-cloud
D3 Word Cloud for Angular
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jqc
jqcloud2
jQuery plugin for drawing neat word clouds that actually look like clouds
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
263
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tc
tag-cloud
Node Tag Cloud HTML Generator
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtc
react-tag-cloud
Create beautiful tag/word clouds using React ☁️
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
vuewordcloud
Generates a cloud out of the words.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
318
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
1
Buggy
atc
angular-tag-cloud-module
<!-- ALL-CONTRIBUTORS-BADGE:START - Do not remove or modify this section --> [![All Contributors](https://img.shields.io/badge/all_contributors-9-orange.svg?style=flat-square)](#contributors-) <!-- ALL-CONTRIBUTORS-BADGE:END -->
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@alkihis/react-d3-cloud
A word cloud react component built with d3-cloud.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vev
vue-echarts-v3
Vue.js(v2.x+) component wrap for ECharts.js(v3.x+)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
894
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Hard to Use
atc
angular-tag-cloud-module-evp
This angular module contains a component which generates tag clouds. The module requires a peer dependency to @angular/core >= Version 6.0.0.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vw
vue-wordcloud
A Vue.js Word Cloud component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
354
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tj
tagmap.js
An occlusion-free label layout on the map or other 2D spaces. Implemented in JavaScript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
291
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
awc
angular4-word-cloud
Word cloud directive for Angular4
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dvc
d3-v4-cloud
Create word clouds in JavaScript.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
241
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
i2u
i2ui
i2ui - Intuitively Understantable User Interface
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
adw
angular-d3-word-cloud
angular directive of D3 word cloud plugin, include simple options to binding.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
89
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-word-cloud
Simple word cloud generator for react native. Draws on canvas in a webview
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
87
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
3wc
3d-word-cloud
A very small and CSS-less jQuery plugin for drawing a 3D, interactive, SVG based and fully customizable sphere tag cloud from an array of html links.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wcr
word-cloud-react
word cloud for dataset preview in react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue-tag-cloud
A jQCloud inspired tag-cloud for Vuejs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rdc
@nhuson/react-d3-cloud
a word cloud component using d3-cloud
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
awc
angular7-word-cloud
this is word cloud package for the displaying the word in pattern
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
ilanguage-cloud
An HTML5/Android word cloud generation codebase which uses statistics and field linguistics to stem/tokenize any language, and jason davies d3 cloud to render
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aw
almete.wordcloud
Generates a cloud out of the words.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dtf
d3-tagcloud-for-react
Another tag cloud for react with two variable fontSize and opacity
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dt
d3-tagcloud
A Word/Tag Cloud Library in Typescript.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
xta
xtagcloud
Generate word clouds on any platform
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
trn
triz-react-native-wordcloud
React Native View for Word cloud
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
atc
ang2-tag-cloud
Simple and clean library for displaying tag cloud
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
q-fork-react-wordcloud
Powerful React + D3 word cloud component with rich features.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
word-cloud
Word clouds
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue
@blackywkl/vuewordcloud
word cloud make by vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
