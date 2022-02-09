openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

9 Best JavaScript WKWebView Polyfill Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

react-native-webview

React Native Cross-Platform WebView

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
334K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
9Easy to Use
8Great Documentation
6Performant
rna

react-native-autoheight-webview

An auto height webview for React Native

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
420
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
naw

nativescript-advanced-webview

NativeScript plugin for Chrome CustomTabs on Android and SafariViewController on iOS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
18d ago
nwi

nativescript-webview-interface

Plugin for bi-directional communication between webView and android/ios

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-native-wkwebview-reborn

WKWebview Component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
18d ago
rnw

react-native-webview-android

Simple React Native Android module to use Android's WebView inside your app

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rna

react-native-autoreheight-webview

An auto resize content height webview for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
cpw

cordova-plugin-wkwebview

A drop-in replacement of UIWebView for boosted performance and enhanced HTML5 support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
rnw

react-native-wkwebview

HTTP health check middleware for Koa servers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago