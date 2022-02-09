Categories
9 Best JavaScript WKWebView Polyfill Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-webview
React Native Cross-Platform WebView
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
334K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
14
Top Feedback
9
Easy to Use
8
Great Documentation
6
Performant
rna
react-native-autoheight-webview
An auto height webview for React Native
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
420
Weekly Downloads
15.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
naw
nativescript-advanced-webview
NativeScript plugin for Chrome CustomTabs on Android and SafariViewController on iOS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nwi
nativescript-webview-interface
Plugin for bi-directional communication between webView and android/ios
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
84
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-native-wkwebview-reborn
WKWebview Component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-webview-android
Simple React Native Android module to use Android's WebView inside your app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
362
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-autoreheight-webview
An auto resize content height webview for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpw
cordova-plugin-wkwebview
A drop-in replacement of UIWebView for boosted performance and enhanced HTML5 support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-wkwebview
HTTP health check middleware for Koa servers
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
