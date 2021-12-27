Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Wikipedia API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
wik
wikijs
Wikipedia Interface for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wik
wikipediajs
Promise based Wikipedia api wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
178
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wik
wikisearch
search wikipedia api
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ilo
iloa
A command line tool for gaining knowledge.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
node-wikipedia
Node.js wrapper for Wikipedia API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pag
pageviews
A lightweight JavaScript client library for the Wikimedia Pageviews API for Wikipedia and various of its sister projects for Node.js and the browser.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
node-wikifetch
A small utility which helps make requests to wikipedia api easily
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wp
wiki-page
A lightweight module used for fetching content and data from Wikipedia using the Wikipedia REST API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wik
wikiminer
An npm package that serves a wrapper for the Wikipedia API and provides data mining functionality.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nm
node-mediawiki
Functions and scripts for manipulating a MediaWiki instance.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package