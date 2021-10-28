openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript WiFi Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

nw

node-wifi

📶 NodeJS tool to manage wifi (connections, scans)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rns

react-native-system-setting

A library to access system setting, and change it easily. eg: volume, brightness, wifi

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
348
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rna

react-native-android-wifi

A react-native module for viewing and connecting to Wifi networks on Android devices.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago

node-wifiscanner2

Scan surrounding WiFi access points with NodeJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
545
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rnw

react-native-wifi-p2p

Library that provide access for working with wi-fi direct (p2p) module in android.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
wc

wifi-control

A NodeJS module that allows you to scan for, connect to and disconnect from wireless access points near the server. Great for offline or local apps.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
10mos ago
nws

node-wifi-scanner

Wifi Scanner for node.js projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
2yrs ago
yw

yeelight-wifi

Yeelight WiFi lib

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rni

react-native-iot-wifi

Simple wifi configuration manager for IOT devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago

nativescript-connectivity-manager-plugin

An open source plugin to manage the device connectivity on Android and iOS

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnw

react-native-wifi

A react-native implementation for viewing and connecting to Wifi networks on Android and iOS devices.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
wif

wifiscanner

A simple Node.js WiFi Scanner

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
nh

node-hotspot

Manage, Add & Remove infrastructure mode hotspots on Windows & OSX, WIP: Linux

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnw

react-native-wifi-manager

A WiFi connection manager for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago