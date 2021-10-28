Categories
10 Best JavaScript WiFi Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
nw
node-wifi
📶 NodeJS tool to manage wifi (connections, scans)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
319
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-system-setting
A library to access system setting, and change it easily. eg: volume, brightness, wifi
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
348
Weekly Downloads
10.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rna
react-native-android-wifi
A react-native module for viewing and connecting to Wifi networks on Android devices.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-wifiscanner2
Scan surrounding WiFi access points with NodeJS
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
545
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-wifi-p2p
Library that provide access for working with wi-fi direct (p2p) module in android.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
105
Weekly Downloads
50
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
wc
wifi-control
A NodeJS module that allows you to scan for, connect to and disconnect from wireless access points near the server. Great for offline or local apps.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
160
Weekly Downloads
108
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nws
node-wifi-scanner
Wifi Scanner for node.js projects
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
yw
yeelight-wifi
Yeelight WiFi lib
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-iot-wifi
Simple wifi configuration manager for IOT devices.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nativescript-connectivity-manager-plugin
An open source plugin to manage the device connectivity on Android and iOS
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-wifi
A react-native implementation for viewing and connecting to Wifi networks on Android and iOS devices.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wif
wifiscanner
A simple Node.js WiFi Scanner
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nh
node-hotspot
Manage, Add & Remove infrastructure mode hotspots on Windows & OSX, WIP: Linux
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-wifi-manager
A WiFi connection manager for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
