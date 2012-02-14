openbase logo
9 Best JavaScript WHOIS API Libraries

nam

namecheap

Node.js library for the NameCheap API

TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
50
1.6K
10yrs ago
wa

whois-api

A lightweight Whois Client and Parser written in Javascript

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
24
113
6yrs ago
nj

node-jwa

Node.js JSON WHOIS API client

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
11
4yrs ago
nws

node-whois-sms

Unofficial Whois SMS hosting API for Node.js

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2
dom

domaintally

DomainTally API for node.js

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
2
6yrs ago

expensive

Node.js CLI tool to register and manage domains on namecheap.com

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
5
2
2yrs ago
met

metricsbot

Javascript wrapper for Metricsbot.com API fetch domain, ranking and whois infomation

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2
whois-history

Whois History API client library for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
0
2yrs ago
int

internetbs

Node.js library for [Internet.bs Reseller/Registrar Domain Name API](https://www.internetbs.net/ResellerRegistrarDomainNameAPI/)

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
5
0
5yrs ago