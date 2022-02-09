openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript WhatsApp API Libraries

wwj

whatsapp-web.js

A WhatsApp client library for NodeJS that connects through the WhatsApp Web browser app

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
11
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
vanilla-sharing

Small (1.5 KB) simple tool for sharing url, title, description and image to VK, Facebook (Feed, Dialog, Button, Messenger), Reddit, Pinterest, Tumblr, Twitter, VK, OK, Mail.ru, LinkedIn, Whatsapp, Viber, Telegram, Line

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
bai

@adiwajshing/baileys

Lightweight full-featured WhatsApp Web + Multi-Device API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
206K
Last Commit
6d ago
bai

baileys

WhatsApp Web API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
sul

sulla

👩🏻‍🔬 Javascript Whatsapp api library for chatbots

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
wha

whatsva

whatsapp API by kejarkoding

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
share-api-polyfill

A polyfill for the sharing that can be used in desktop too, so your users can shere in their twitter, facebook, messenger, linkedin, sms, e-mail, print, telegram or whatsapp.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@zenvia/sdk

Zenvia CPaaS SDK for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
wcp

whatsapp-chat-parser

A package to parse WhatsApp chats with Node.js or in the browser 💬

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
7mos ago

@green-api/whatsapp-api-client

This library helps you easily create a javascript application with Whatsapp support

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
3mos ago
snj

sharer.npm.js

🔛 🔖 Create your own social share buttons

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
6yrs ago
stt

share-text-to-whatsapp

A small JS utility library for sharing text content via WhatsApp or via the native sharing widget of your device.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
wbj

whatsapp-button.js

A javascript plugin that makes you a customizable Whatsapp button for your web applications

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
2yrs ago
wab

wabot

Bot for whatsapp which helps to automate some tasks and interact with users

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
14d ago
nw

node-wa

Node Whatsapp API Client

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
wha

whatstrackerapp

WhatsApp Web API

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
wcp

whatsapp-chat-parser-js

Whatsapp Chat Parser for Javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
wa

whatsapp-api

whatsapp-api is whatsapp-api npm package.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
wha

whatspup

An application to use whatsapp via cli

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
wc

whatsapp-chapi

WhatsApp chat api

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
wm

w2api-master

🎉 This library provide you an complete solution for WhatsApp REST API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
bot

botsapp

A Whatapp bot library

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
jw

js-whatsapp

WhatsApp Web API for Node.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago