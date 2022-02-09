Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript WhatsApp API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
wwj
whatsapp-web.js
A WhatsApp client library for NodeJS that connects through the WhatsApp Web browser app
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.8K
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
11
Top Feedback
20
Great Documentation
8
Easy to Use
3
Performant
vs
vanilla-sharing
Small (1.5 KB) simple tool for sharing url, title, description and image to VK, Facebook (Feed, Dialog, Button, Messenger), Reddit, Pinterest, Tumblr, Twitter, VK, OK, Mail.ru, LinkedIn, Whatsapp, Viber, Telegram, Line
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
bai
@adiwajshing/baileys
Lightweight full-featured WhatsApp Web + Multi-Device API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
206K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bai
baileys
WhatsApp Web API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sul
sulla
👩🏻🔬 Javascript Whatsapp api library for chatbots
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
wha
whatsva
whatsapp API by kejarkoding
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
share-api-polyfill
A polyfill for the sharing that can be used in desktop too, so your users can shere in their twitter, facebook, messenger, linkedin, sms, e-mail, print, telegram or whatsapp.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
231
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@zenvia/sdk
Zenvia CPaaS SDK for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wcp
whatsapp-chat-parser
A package to parse WhatsApp chats with Node.js or in the browser 💬
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
87
Weekly Downloads
104
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@green-api/whatsapp-api-client
This library helps you easily create a javascript application with Whatsapp support
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
snj
sharer.npm.js
🔛 🔖 Create your own social share buttons
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
213
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stt
share-text-to-whatsapp
A small JS utility library for sharing text content via WhatsApp or via the native sharing widget of your device.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wbj
whatsapp-button.js
A javascript plugin that makes you a customizable Whatsapp button for your web applications
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wab
wabot
Bot for whatsapp which helps to automate some tasks and interact with users
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
node-wa
Node Whatsapp API Client
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wha
whatstrackerapp
WhatsApp Web API
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wcp
whatsapp-chat-parser-js
Whatsapp Chat Parser for Javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wa
whatsapp-api
whatsapp-api is whatsapp-api npm package.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wha
whatspup
An application to use whatsapp via cli
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wc
whatsapp-chapi
WhatsApp chat api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wm
w2api-master
🎉 This library provide you an complete solution for WhatsApp REST API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bot
botsapp
A Whatapp bot library
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jw
js-whatsapp
WhatsApp Web API for Node.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package