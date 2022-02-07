Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Websocket Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ws
Simple to use, blazing fast and thoroughly tested WebSocket client and server for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17.7K
Weekly Downloads
54.4M
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
28
Top Feedback
17
Performant
15
Easy to Use
13
Great Documentation
sockjs
WebSocket emulation - Node.js server
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
10.4M
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
colyseus
⚔ Multiplayer Framework for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
laravel-echo
Laravel Echo library for beautiful Pusher and Ably integration.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
876
Weekly Downloads
63.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
obs-websocket-js
Consumes https://github.com/Palakis/obs-websocket
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rw
reconnecting-websocket
Reconnecting WebSocket. For Web, React Native, cli (Node.js)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
897
Weekly Downloads
108K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
socketio-jwt
Authenticate socket.io incoming connections with JWTs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Bleeding Edge
faye-websocket
Standards-compliant WebSocket client and server
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
559
Weekly Downloads
15.9M
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
web
websocket
A WebSocket Implementation for Node.JS (Draft -08 through the final RFC 6455)
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.5K
Weekly Downloads
795K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jssip
JsSIP, the JavaScript SIP library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wscat
WebSocket cat
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@xmpp/websocket
XMPP for JavaScript
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ew
express-ws
WebSocket endpoints for express applications
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
726
Weekly Downloads
84.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
nativescript-websockets
Websockets for NativeScript
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tinyws
🚡 tiny WebSocket middleware for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
20d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nw
nodejs-websocket
A node.js module for websocket server and client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
689
Weekly Downloads
17K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
soc
sockette
The cutest little WebSocket wrapper! 🧦
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
kw
koa-websocket
Light wrapper around Koa providing a websocket middleware handler that is koa-route compatible.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@gamestdio/websocket
WebSocket client with reconnect back-off feature. Works in the browser, Node.js and React Native.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
whj
websocket-heartbeat-js
♥️ simple and useful
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
548
Weekly Downloads
928
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rb
rpc-buddy
RPC Buddy allows developers to automatically expose back-end Javascript methods for use by browser frontend code.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnw
react-native-websocket
🔃 WebSocket API wrapped as a component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
510
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
we
websocket-express
express and ws combined
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-signalr
Use SignalR with React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
simple-docker-webhook
A simple webhook for docker
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ewr
express-ws-routes
Handle WebSocket connections using ws via express routes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tw
taronpa-websockets
Websockets for NativeScript
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nsi
nativescript-socket.io
Fully-featured Socket.IO client implementation for NativeScript
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eu
express-uws
WebSocket endpoints for express applications
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hex
hexnut
A middleware based framework for web sockets
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ew
express-websocket
Use Express middleware before initiating Websocket connection.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wba
ws-basic-auth-express
Adds basic auth to socket connections in express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package