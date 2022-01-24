Categories
10 Best JavaScript WebRTC Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-native-webrtc
The WebRTC module for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
mediasoup
Cutting Edge WebRTC Video Conferencing
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Responsive Maintainers
2
Poor Documentation
sp
simple-peer
📡 Simple WebRTC video, voice, and data channels
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
27.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
peerjs
Simple peer-to-peer with WebRTC
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
react-native-twilio-video-webrtc
Twilio Video (WebRTC) for React Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
wvr
webrtc-video-room
WebRTC Video Room is a Single-Page App in React using React Router that provides peer-to-peer video and audio communication in a web browser with no plugins or extensions required.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rj
react-jutsu
A jitsi meet component wrapper and custom hook moulded with react's chakra 💠
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
599
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
opentok-react
React components for OpenTok.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
discord-rpc
A simple RPC client for Discord
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
2
Performant
2
Highly Customizable
rni
react-native-immediate-phone-call
Initiate immediate phone call (without further user interaction) for React Native on iOS and Android.
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
514
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rtc
rtcmulticonnection
RTCMultiConnection is a WebRTC JavaScript library for peer-to-peer applications (screen sharing, audio/video conferencing, file sharing, media streaming etc.)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
673
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Slow
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
webrtc-adapter
Shim to insulate apps from spec changes and prefix differences. Latest adapter.js release:
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
catalyst-vc-react
📸💬 Reliable and scalable open-source video chat in a few lines of code
AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rw
react-webrtc
WebRTC React mixins for real-time communication in React components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jssip
JsSIP, the JavaScript SIP library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ws
webrtc-streamer
WebRTC streamer for V4L2 capture devices, RTSP sources and Screen Capture
UNLICENSED
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
328
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cordova-plugin-iosrtc
Cordova iOS plugin exposing the WebRTC W3C API
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
531
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Responsive Maintainers
medooze-media-server
WebRTC Media Server for Node.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vw
vue-webrtc
WebRTC video component for Vue.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
rec
recordrtc
RecordRTC is WebRTC JavaScript library for audio/video as well as screen activity recording. It supports Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Android, and Microsoft Edge. Platforms: Linux, Mac and Windows.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
62.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@telnyx/react-client
SDK for Telnyx's WebRTC platform
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rni
react-native-incall-manager
This repo has been moved to https://github.com/react-native-webrtc/react-native-incall-manager
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wsc
web-speech-cognitive-services
Polyfill Web Speech API with Cognitive Services Bing Speech for both speech-to-text and text-to-speech service.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ao
angular-openvidu
💬 Simple, robust, OpenVidu room videochat component for Angular
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ew
electron-webrtc
⚛ Use WebRTC in Node.js via a hidden Electron process
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-softphone
Webrtc asterisk sip SoftPhone react functional component
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-camera-pro
Mobile first camera component for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rkw
react-kinesis-webrtc
An experimental library of React hooks for the AWS Kinesis WebRTC JavaScript SDK.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sw
serverless-webrtc
A demo of using WebRTC with no signaling server.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sim
simplewebrtc
World's easiest webrtc
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
@evercall/react-sip
React wrapper for jssip
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rpd
react-peer-data
React wrapper for PeerData library for files, media streaming/sharing using WebRTC
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
opentok-react-incode
React components for OpenTok.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rcw
react-conf-webrtc
WebRTC conference room component for React projects. Out of the box support for Spreed WebRTC.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
irw
iotcomms-react-webrtc
React.js component offering mobile and desktop browser voice and video communication. Wraps sip.js with the nitty gritty details required make it work in such environments to help focus on application development.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-simplewebrtc
React webRTC component built with SimpleWebRTC
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
orw
opentok-react-whiteboard
React shared whiteboard that works with Opentok https://github.com/opentok/opentok-react
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rp
react-peer
Send data to someone else's browser as easy as setting state
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tt
the-talk
Talking via webrtc
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvj
react-videoroom-janus
react-videoroom-janus
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-sip
React wrapper for jssip
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ws
webrtc-swarm
Create a swarm of p2p connections using webrtc and a signalhub
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
364
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
orn
opentok-react-nextjs
React components for OpenTok.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ja
janus-angular
Angular components for using the videoroom plugin from Janus Media Server
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvp
react-video-preview
React Video Preview Component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wh
webrtc-hook
Made with create-react-library
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
hol
holla
An abstraction over P2P video/voice/data connections using WebRTC
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
644
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgu
react-get-user-media
A high order component that exposes some functions related to navigator.mediaDevices
WTFPL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rwt
rtc-web-term
Web-RTC based Web Terminal
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bif
bifrost
State and data transport manager for mobile apps
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
