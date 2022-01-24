openbase logo
react-native-webrtc

The WebRTC module for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant

mediasoup

Cutting Edge WebRTC Video Conferencing

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Responsive Maintainers
2Poor Documentation
sp

simple-peer

📡 Simple WebRTC video, voice, and data channels

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
27.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback

peerjs

Simple peer-to-peer with WebRTC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback

react-native-twilio-video-webrtc

Twilio Video (WebRTC) for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
wvr

webrtc-video-room

WebRTC Video Room is a Single-Page App in React using React Router that provides peer-to-peer video and audio communication in a web browser with no plugins or extensions required.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
297
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rj

react-jutsu

A jitsi meet component wrapper and custom hook moulded with react's chakra 💠

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
599
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

opentok-react

React components for OpenTok.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
9.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

discord-rpc

A simple RPC client for Discord

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
6.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
rni

react-native-immediate-phone-call

Initiate immediate phone call (without further user interaction) for React Native on iOS and Android.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
514
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rtc

rtcmulticonnection

RTCMultiConnection is a WebRTC JavaScript library for peer-to-peer applications (screen sharing, audio/video conferencing, file sharing, media streaming etc.)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
673
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Slow
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

webrtc-adapter

Shim to insulate apps from spec changes and prefix differences. Latest adapter.js release:

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.1K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
17d ago

catalyst-vc-react

📸💬 Reliable and scalable open-source video chat in a few lines of code

AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
4mos ago
rw

react-webrtc

WebRTC React mixins for real-time communication in React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
83
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

jssip

JsSIP, the JavaScript SIP library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
5.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
ws

webrtc-streamer

WebRTC streamer for V4L2 capture devices, RTSP sources and Screen Capture

UNLICENSED
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
328
Last Commit
2d ago

cordova-plugin-iosrtc

Cordova iOS plugin exposing the WebRTC W3C API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
531
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers

medooze-media-server

WebRTC Media Server for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
623
Weekly Downloads
250
Last Commit
12d ago
vw

vue-webrtc

WebRTC video component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
248
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
rec

recordrtc

RecordRTC is WebRTC JavaScript library for audio/video as well as screen activity recording. It supports Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Android, and Microsoft Edge. Platforms: Linux, Mac and Windows.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
62.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago

@telnyx/react-client

SDK for Telnyx's WebRTC platform

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1mo ago
rni

react-native-incall-manager

This repo has been moved to https://github.com/react-native-webrtc/react-native-incall-manager

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
3mos ago
wsc

web-speech-cognitive-services

Polyfill Web Speech API with Cognitive Services Bing Speech for both speech-to-text and text-to-speech service.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
ao

angular-openvidu

💬 Simple, robust, OpenVidu room videochat component for Angular

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2d ago
ew

electron-webrtc

⚛ Use WebRTC in Node.js via a hidden Electron process

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
306
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rs

react-softphone

Webrtc asterisk sip SoftPhone react functional component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
4mos ago

react-camera-pro

Mobile first camera component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21
Weekly Downloads
567
Last Commit
17d ago
rkw

react-kinesis-webrtc

An experimental library of React hooks for the AWS Kinesis WebRTC JavaScript SDK.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
9mos ago
sw

serverless-webrtc

A demo of using WebRTC with no signaling server.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5mos ago
sim

simplewebrtc

World's easiest webrtc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
rs

@evercall/react-sip

React wrapper for jssip

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
146
Last Commit
1yr ago
rpd

react-peer-data

React wrapper for PeerData library for files, media streaming/sharing using WebRTC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit

opentok-react-incode

React components for OpenTok.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
76
Last Commit
1yr ago
rcw

react-conf-webrtc

WebRTC conference room component for React projects. Out of the box support for Spreed WebRTC.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
71
Last Commit
irw

iotcomms-react-webrtc

React.js component offering mobile and desktop browser voice and video communication. Wraps sip.js with the nitty gritty details required make it work in such environments to help focus on application development.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-simplewebrtc

React webRTC component built with SimpleWebRTC

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
55
Last Commit
6yrs ago
orw

opentok-react-whiteboard

React shared whiteboard that works with Opentok https://github.com/opentok/opentok-react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
1yr ago
rp

react-peer

Send data to someone else's browser as easy as setting state

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
195
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tt

the-talk

Talking via webrtc

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
rvj

react-videoroom-janus

react-videoroom-janus

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
33
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-sip

React wrapper for jssip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
32
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ws

webrtc-swarm

Create a swarm of p2p connections using webrtc and a signalhub

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
364
Weekly Downloads
31
Last Commit
4yrs ago
orn

opentok-react-nextjs

React components for OpenTok.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
28
Last Commit
2yrs ago
ja

janus-angular

Angular components for using the videoroom plugin from Janus Media Server

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
1yr ago
rvp

react-video-preview

React Video Preview Component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
wh

webrtc-hook

Made with create-react-library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
hol

holla

An abstraction over P2P video/voice/data connections using WebRTC

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
644
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rgu

react-get-user-media

A high order component that exposes some functions related to navigator.mediaDevices

WTFPL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rwt

rtc-web-term

Web-RTC based Web Terminal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
4yrs ago
bif

bifrost

State and data transport manager for mobile apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
7yrs ago