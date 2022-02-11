Categories
10 Best JavaScript WebGL Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
thr
three
JavaScript 3D Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36
Great Documentation
31
Easy to Use
30
Performant
cesium
An open-source JavaScript library for world-class 3D globes and maps 🌎
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Performant
2
Great Documentation
2
Highly Customizable
@tensorflow/tfjs
A WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
78.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
54
Top Feedback
6
Easy to Use
6
Performant
4
Great Documentation
mapbox-gl
Interactive, thoroughly customizable maps in the browser, powered by vector tiles and WebGL
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
587K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
pha
phaser
Phaser is a fun, free and fast 2D game framework for making HTML5 games for desktop and mobile web browsers, supporting Canvas and WebGL rendering.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
67
Top Feedback
8
Performant
7
Easy to Use
6
Responsive Maintainers
expo-gl
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-map-gl
React friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
2
Poor Documentation
kepler.gl
Kepler.gl is a powerful open source geospatial analysis tool for large-scale data sets.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
gsap
GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
9
Easy to Use
9
Performant
rb
react-babylonjs
React for Babylon 3D engine
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
pol
@polygonjs/polygonjs
node-based WebGL 3D Engine
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
vue-gl
Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rur
react-unity-renderer
React Unity Renderer allows to interactively embed Unity WebGL builds into a React powered project.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
1
Responsive Maintainers
rmg
react-mapbox-gl
A React binding of mapbox-gl-js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Unwelcoming Community
@tensorflow/tfjs-backend-webgl
A WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
83K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@deck.gl/react
WebGL2 powered visualization framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
78K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rv
react-vfx
WebGL effects for React elements
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
jr
jquery.ripples
Add a water ripple effect to your background using WebGL.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
240
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ruw
react-unity-webgl
React Unity WebGL provides an easy solution for embedding Unity WebGL builds in your React application, with two-way communication between your React and Unity application with advanced API's.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
869
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfi
@luxdamore/vue-fake3d-image-effect
✨ A fake 3D Image Effect with WebGL - w/ VueJS - SSR Compatible
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vue-gl-fx
A simple library to create effects using shaders within VueJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
gl
🎃 Windowless WebGL for node.js
Save
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfg
react-force-graph
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmg
ngx-mapbox-gl
Angular binding of mapbox-gl-js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rfg
react-force-graph-3d
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rgg
react-globe.gl
React component for Globe Data Visualization using ThreeJS/WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
e3
ember-3d
Fast & organized 3D WebGL scene creation in Ember CLI using Three.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@hubble.gl/react
A client-side JavaScript library for animating data visualizations and rendering videos.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-three
Use three.js with your Angular project in a declarative way. ngx-three generates Angular components for many three.js classes
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
pe
polygonjs-engine
node-based WebGL 3D Engine
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-regl
React Fiber Reconciler Renderer for Regl WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-postprocessing
📬 postprocessing for react-three-fiber
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
501
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
angular-stl-model-viewer
Angular component for rendering an STL model
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
na
ngx-acuw
Angular Components using WebGL
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
dre
dreamt
Assorted reusable bits of game code and, aspirationally, a flexible, 3D, performant, networked game engine
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jw
jquery-webglpanorama
Easy-to-use jQuery plugin to display cube map panoramas on a HTML canvas object using WebGL.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
@ion-phaser/core
A web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@sayari/trellis
High-performance network visualization library, rendering to WebGL as well as other targets
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pr
pixi-reactive
A library to help integrate PIXI into a React project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ion-phaser-ce/core
A web component to use Phaser Framework CE (Community Edition) with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
sr
shadertoy-react
6kB "Shadertoy" like react component letting you easily render your fragment shaders in your React web projects, without having to worry about implementing the WebGL part.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pic
picogl
A minimal WebGL 2 rendering library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
716
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vuw
vue-unity-webgl
Unity 3d Component for VueJS
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gr
gl-react
Universal React library, write and compose WebGL shaders, implement complex effects using a descriptive paradigm
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cor
@react-vertex/core
◾ React Vertex | Hooks-based WebGL library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
v3m
vue-3d-model
3D models viewer with vue.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-sigma
Lightweight React library for drawing network graphs built on top of SigmaJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
916
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
lcj
@arction/lcjs
A high-performance charting library.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vds
vue-displacement-slideshow
A Vue.js slideshow component working with Three.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ch
@react-vertex/color-hooks
◾ React Vertex | Hooks-based WebGL library for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
