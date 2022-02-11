openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript WebGL Libraries

three

JavaScript 3D Library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36Great Documentation
31Easy to Use
30Performant

cesium

An open-source JavaScript library for world-class 3D globes and maps 🌎

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
39.7K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Highly Customizable

@tensorflow/tfjs

A WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
78.7K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
54
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Performant
4Great Documentation

mapbox-gl

Interactive, thoroughly customizable maps in the browser, powered by vector tiles and WebGL

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.3K
Weekly Downloads
587K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
10
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
phaser

Phaser is a fun, free and fast 2D game framework for making HTML5 games for desktop and mobile web browsers, supporting Canvas and WebGL rendering.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
31.2K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
67
Top Feedback
8Performant
7Easy to Use
6Responsive Maintainers

expo-gl

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
6.6K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-map-gl

React friendly API wrapper around MapboxGL JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.3K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Poor Documentation

kepler.gl

Kepler.gl is a powerful open source geospatial analysis tool for large-scale data sets.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

gsap

GreenSock's GSAP JavaScript animation library (including Draggable).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
13.6K
Weekly Downloads
264K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
34
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
9Easy to Use
9Performant
react-babylonjs

React for Babylon 3D engine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
441
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@polygonjs/polygonjs

node-based WebGL 3D Engine

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

vue-gl

Vue.js components rendering 3D WebGL graphics reactively with three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
530
Weekly Downloads
730
Last Commit
23d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-unity-renderer

React Unity Renderer allows to interactively embed Unity WebGL builds into a React powered project.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers
react-mapbox-gl

A React binding of mapbox-gl-js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
35.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Unwelcoming Community

@tensorflow/tfjs-backend-webgl

A WebGL accelerated JavaScript library for training and deploying ML models.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
83K
Last Commit
4d ago

@deck.gl/react

WebGL2 powered visualization framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9.5K
Weekly Downloads
78K
Last Commit
4d ago
react-vfx

WebGL effects for React elements

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
332
Weekly Downloads
37
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
jquery.ripples

Add a water ripple effect to your background using WebGL.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
240
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-unity-webgl

React Unity WebGL provides an easy solution for embedding Unity WebGL builds in your React application, with two-way communication between your React and Unity application with advanced API's.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
869
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
@luxdamore/vue-fake3d-image-effect

✨ A fake 3D Image Effect with WebGL - w/ VueJS - SSR Compatible

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
10mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

vue-gl-fx

A simple library to create effects using shaders within VueJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

🎃 Windowless WebGL for node.js

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
23.4K
Last Commit
4d ago
react-force-graph

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
ngx-mapbox-gl

Angular binding of mapbox-gl-js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
9K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-force-graph-3d

React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
5d ago
react-globe.gl

React component for Globe Data Visualization using ThreeJS/WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
ember-3d

Fast & organized 3D WebGL scene creation in Ember CLI using Three.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@hubble.gl/react

A client-side JavaScript library for animating data visualizations and rendering videos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
80
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
1mo ago
ngx-three

Use three.js with your Angular project in a declarative way. ngx-three generates Angular components for many three.js classes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
1mo ago
polygonjs-engine

node-based WebGL 3D Engine

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1d ago
react-regl

React Fiber Reconciler Renderer for Regl WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
151
Last Commit
1mo ago

react-postprocessing

📬 postprocessing for react-three-fiber

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
501
Weekly Downloads
187
Last Commit
2mos ago

angular-stl-model-viewer

Angular component for rendering an STL model

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
101
Last Commit
3d ago
ngx-acuw

Angular Components using WebGL

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
1mo ago
dreamt

Assorted reusable bits of game code and, aspirationally, a flexible, 3D, performant, networked game engine

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
9mos ago
jquery-webglpanorama

Easy-to-use jQuery plugin to display cube map panoramas on a HTML canvas object using WebGL.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant

@ion-phaser/core

A web component to use Phaser Framework with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
204
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
5mos ago

@sayari/trellis

High-performance network visualization library, rendering to WebGL as well as other targets

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3mos ago
pixi-reactive

A library to help integrate PIXI into a React project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
13d ago

@ion-phaser-ce/core

A web component to use Phaser Framework CE (Community Edition) with Angular, React, Vue, etc 🎮

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
159
Last Commit
7mos ago
shadertoy-react

6kB "Shadertoy" like react component letting you easily render your fragment shaders in your React web projects, without having to worry about implementing the WebGL part.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
82
Weekly Downloads
100
Last Commit
2mos ago
picogl

A minimal WebGL 2 rendering library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
716
Weekly Downloads
198
Last Commit
1mo ago
vue-unity-webgl

Unity 3d Component for VueJS

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
242
Last Commit
10mos ago
gl-react

Universal React library, write and compose WebGL shaders, implement complex effects using a descriptive paradigm

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
@react-vertex/core

◾ React Vertex | Hooks-based WebGL library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
vue-3d-model

3D models viewer with vue.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
react-sigma

Lightweight React library for drawing network graphs built on top of SigmaJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
233
Weekly Downloads
916
Last Commit
10mos ago
@arction/lcjs

A high-performance charting library.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
770
Last Commit
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vue-displacement-slideshow

A Vue.js slideshow component working with Three.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
180
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
3mos ago
@react-vertex/color-hooks

◾ React Vertex | Hooks-based WebGL library for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago