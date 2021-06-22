Categories
Best JavaScript VK API Libraries
vaa
vk-api-angular
VK Open API and widgets AngularJS wrapper.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
av
auth-vk
AUTH-VK is a powerful Node.js a module that allows you to easily log in to Vkontakte 🚀
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
