Best JavaScript VK API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
vaa

vk-api-angular

VK Open API and widgets AngularJS wrapper.

av

auth-vk

AUTH-VK is a powerful Node.js a module that allows you to easily log in to Vkontakte 🚀

