Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Virtual Reality Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
thr
three
JavaScript 3D Library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
79K
Weekly Downloads
489K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
479
Top Feedback
36
Great Documentation
31
Easy to Use
30
Performant
aframe
🅰️ web framework for building virtual reality experiences.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13.8K
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
16
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
2
Performant
@react-three/xr
🤳 VR/AR with react-three-fiber
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
681
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ae
aframe-extras
Add-ons and helpers for A-Frame VR.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
798
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rv
react-viro
Viro React is a platform for developers to rapidly build augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences. Developers write in React Native, and Viro runs their code natively across all mobile VR (including Google Daydream, Samsung Gear VR, and
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
281
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
aoc
aframe-orbit-controls-component-2
An Orbit Controls Component for A-Frame VR
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rfg
react-force-graph
React component for 2D, 3D, VR and AR force directed graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
937
Weekly Downloads
4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-vr
Create amazing 360 and VR content using React
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
70
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
pr
pannellum-react
React Component for Pannellum (open source panorama viewer for the web)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
57
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
z3
zen-3d
JavaScript 3D library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vv
vuejs-vr
A framework for building VR applications with Vue
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v3
vue-360vr
vue component to see image in 360 in VR
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aframe-react
:atom: Build virtual reality experiences with A-Frame and React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
652
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aj
awe.js
Create web-based AR, VR, interactive 360° experiences and more.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@workco/pannellum-react
React Component for Pannellum (open source panorama viewer for the web)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
262
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nv
ngx-view360
A lib to use 360 photo in VR on Angular 8+ project
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@microsoft/mixed-reality-extension-sdk
The Mixed Reality Extension SDK enables developers to build 3D world extensions for AltspaceVR, using Node.JS.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
126
Weekly Downloads
140
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvp
react-vr-player
VR / 360° Video Player as a React Component
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-vr-web
Create amazing 360 and VR content using React
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
no
node-openvr
OpenVR bindings to nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
txk
@mitchallen/three-xr-kit
ThreeJS XR Kit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-vr-cli
Create amazing 360 and VR content using React
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.6K
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngw
ngworld
VR from an Angular app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-vr-textinput
> Text Input and Virtual Keyboard for React VR
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cu
centro-ui
[![npm version](https://badge.fury.io/js/centro-ui.svg)](https://badge.fury.io/js/centro-ui)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ltl
live-tour-lab
Create VR tours. Built on React VR. LiveTourLab is the #1 open source framework and ecosystem for creating Live Tours. Extend with your own VR components in minutes.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
raa
react-aframe-ar
Build virtual and augmented reality experiences with React and A-Frame.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
arb
aframe-react-boilerplate
😎 Boilerplate for building virtual reality (VR) experiences with A-Frame and React using aframe-react.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
363
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nx
ng-xmas
VR from an Angular app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvh
react-vr-hand
React VR module for grabbing and moving your object freely.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rv
@akadrimer/react-viro
ViroReact: AR and VR using React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bas
bassdrop
🔊 a downshift powered dropdown library for React VR
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvi
react-vr-image-gallery
VR image gallery with transition animations and gaze-enabled control buttons.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
naj
node-ar.js
Node.js fork of AR.js for Augmented Reality
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wob
wobbly
〰️ parallax all the things in React VR
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gwd
generator-webvr-decorator
yeoman generator that adds webvr capability to an app
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-oculus
A simple node.js addon for interfacing with the Oculus Rift.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ns
node-sixense
A NodeJS addon/port of the Sixense SDK for "six-degress-of-freedom" controllers.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package