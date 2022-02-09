openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Virtual Keyboard Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
sk

simple-keyboard

Javascript Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
web

@type-ethiopic/web

Fully customizable keyboard to add ethiopic script typing capability to web inputs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vk

virtual-keyboard

Virtual Keyboard using jQuery ~

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
rsk

react-simple-keyboard

React Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
ask

angular-simple-keyboard

Javascript Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
5d ago

@protacon/ng-virtual-keyboard

Virtual Keyboard for Angular applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
6mos ago
rns

react-native-screen-keyboard

On-screen keyboard with customisable keys and tactile / UI feedback 📱

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
365
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnv

react-native-virtual-keyboard

React native's software/virtual numeric keyboard, which can be used instead of Android/iOS ones if it suits your app style better.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
4mos ago
kio

kioskboard

KioskBoard - A pure JavaScript library for using virtual keyboards.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
2mos ago
nnk

nativescript-numeric-keyboard

🔢 Replace the meh default number/phone keyboard with this stylish one

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
8mos ago
cpk

cordova-plugin-keyboard

Keyboard Plugin for Cordova

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rvk

react-virtual-keyboard

Use jQuery Virtual Keyboard in react.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
498
Last Commit
2mos ago
ni

nativescript-iqkeyboardmanager

NativeScript wrapper for the popular IQKeyboardManager iOS framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vtk

vue-touch-keyboard

Virtual keyboard component for Vue.js 2.x. Designed to Raspberry Pi Touch Display

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
713
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rmu

react-material-ui-keyboard

Virtual keyboard for TextField when needed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
1yr ago
nvk

ng-virtual-keyboard

An AngularJs Virtual Keyboard Interface based on Mottie/Keyboard.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@ngx-material-keyboard/core

Onscreen virtual keyboard for Angular ≥ 5 (https://angular.io/) using Angular Material (https://material.angular.io/).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nvk

ngx-virtual-keyboard

Virtual keyboard for ngx application

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
vvk

vue-virtual-keyboard

Use jQuery Virtual Keyboard in Vue

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
1yr ago
avk

angular-virtual-keyboard

An AngularJs Virtual Keyboard Interface based on GreyWyvern VKI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
6yrs ago

react-vr-textinput

> Text Input and Virtual Keyboard for React VR

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rmt

react-material-touch-keyboard

Virtual keyboard for TextFeild when needed

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jk

jq-keyboard

jQuery-based virtual keyboard

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
avk

ang-virtual-keyboard

Angular Virtual Keyboard

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
vvk

vue-virtual-keyboard-ko

This is a simple Hangul virtual keyboard.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rhv

react-hangul-virtual-keyboard

React Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight (+ Korean layout)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rtd

react-touch-device-keyboard

react keyboard for touch devices

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago