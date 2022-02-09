Categories
10 Best JavaScript Virtual Keyboard Libraries
sk
simple-keyboard
Javascript Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
16.9K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
web
@type-ethiopic/web
Fully customizable keyboard to add ethiopic script typing capability to web inputs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vk
virtual-keyboard
Virtual Keyboard using jQuery ~
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
2.6K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
rsk
react-simple-keyboard
React Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
411
Weekly Downloads
13.3K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ask
angular-simple-keyboard
Javascript Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@protacon/ng-virtual-keyboard
Virtual Keyboard for Angular applications
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-screen-keyboard
On-screen keyboard with customisable keys and tactile / UI feedback 📱
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
365
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnv
react-native-virtual-keyboard
React native's software/virtual numeric keyboard, which can be used instead of Android/iOS ones if it suits your app style better.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
412
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kio
kioskboard
KioskBoard - A pure JavaScript library for using virtual keyboards.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
101
Weekly Downloads
88
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nnk
nativescript-numeric-keyboard
🔢 Replace the meh default number/phone keyboard with this stylish one
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
591
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cpk
cordova-plugin-keyboard
Keyboard Plugin for Cordova
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvk
react-virtual-keyboard
Use jQuery Virtual Keyboard in react.js
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
498
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni
nativescript-iqkeyboardmanager
NativeScript wrapper for the popular IQKeyboardManager iOS framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
100
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtk
vue-touch-keyboard
Virtual keyboard component for Vue.js 2.x. Designed to Raspberry Pi Touch Display
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
713
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmu
react-material-ui-keyboard
Virtual keyboard for TextField when needed
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
202
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nvk
ng-virtual-keyboard
An AngularJs Virtual Keyboard Interface based on Mottie/Keyboard.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@ngx-material-keyboard/core
Onscreen virtual keyboard for Angular ≥ 5 (https://angular.io/) using Angular Material (https://material.angular.io/).
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
94
Weekly Downloads
161
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nvk
ngx-virtual-keyboard
Virtual keyboard for ngx application
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vvk
vue-virtual-keyboard
Use jQuery Virtual Keyboard in Vue
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
avk
angular-virtual-keyboard
An AngularJs Virtual Keyboard Interface based on GreyWyvern VKI
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
57
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-vr-textinput
> Text Input and Virtual Keyboard for React VR
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rmt
react-material-touch-keyboard
Virtual keyboard for TextFeild when needed
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jk
jq-keyboard
jQuery-based virtual keyboard
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
avk
ang-virtual-keyboard
Angular Virtual Keyboard
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vvk
vue-virtual-keyboard-ko
This is a simple Hangul virtual keyboard.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhv
react-hangul-virtual-keyboard
React Virtual Keyboard - Customizable, responsive and lightweight (+ Korean layout)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtd
react-touch-device-keyboard
react keyboard for touch devices
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
