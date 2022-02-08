openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Video Player Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

video.js

Video.js - open source HTML5 & Flash video player

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.7K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
118
Top Feedback
2Hard to Use
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

shaka-player

JavaScript player library / DASH & HLS client / MSE-EME player

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
149K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Performant
ply

plyr

A simple HTML5, YouTube and Vimeo player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
92.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ry

react-youtube

react.js powered YouTube player component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
181K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
pr

plyr-react

A simple, accessible and customisable react media player for Video, Audio, YouTube and Vimeo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
22d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
1Great Documentation

openplayerjs

Lightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
rp

react-player

A React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia and DailyMotion

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
457K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
8
Top Feedback
16Great Documentation
9Highly Customizable
7Easy to Use
av

artplayer-vue

🎨 ArtPlayer.js is a modern and full featured HTML5 video player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
714
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

mediaelement

HTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
3.6/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned

lib-jitsi-meet

A low-level JS video API that allows adding a completely custom video experience to web apps.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

react-native-video

A <Video /> component for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
98.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
6
Top Feedback
10Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
4Slow

clappr

🎬 An extensible media player for the web.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

videojs-contrib-hls

HLS library for video.js

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
vp

vue-plyr

A Vue component for the plyr (https://github.com/sampotts/plyr) video & audio player.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vvp

vue-video-player

🎞 @videojs component for @vuejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@videogular/ngx-videogular

The HTML5 video player for Angular 2 and successor to videogular2

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
26.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned
rvj

react-video-js-player

React wrapper for VideoJS.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

jplayer

jPlayer : HTML5 Audio & Video for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Buggy

expo-av

An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
360

360viewer

🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
mv

mat-video

📺 mat-video is an Angular 8/9+ video player using Material!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Abandoned

@vime/angular

Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

rx-player

DASH/Smooth HTML5 Video Player

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
3d ago

@times-components/video

A collection of reusable components used by The Times

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
311
Last Commit
4d ago
rhv

react-hover-video-player

A React component for rendering videos that play on hover, including support for mouse and touch events and a simple API for adding thumbnails and loading states.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
mup

material-ui-player

React/Material-UI Audio and Video Components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
5d ago

@u-wave/react-vimeo

Vimeo player component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@vime/react

Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rnj

react-native-jw-media-player

React-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use
vvp

vue-vimeo-player

Vue.js wrapper for Vimeo player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
gre

gatsby-remark-embed-video

An easy way to display videos in Markdown For Gatsby.JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
13d ago
rvr

react-video-renderer

Build custom video players effortless

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
qp

qier-player

🎬 A simple and easy-to-use h5 video player with highly customizable UI and rich features. / 简单易用的h5播放器，UI 高度定制化，功能丰富。

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
417
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
21d ago

@u-wave/react-youtube

YouTube player component for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
nem

ngx-embedded-media

Embed media from from top tier media providers directly in your Angular 6+ application.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
21d ago

video-react

A web video player built for the HTML5 world using React library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
93.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
rnv

react-native-video-player

A video player for React Native with controls

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
446
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@mintplayer/ng-video-player

Video player component for angular

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
5d ago
vv

vue-videojs7

A vue hls video player plugin using video.js 7

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
739
Last Commit
3mos ago
rnv

react-native-vlc-media-player

React native media player for video streaming and playing. Supports RTSP, RTMP and other protocols supported by VLC player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
2mos ago

videojs-playlist

Playlist plugin for videojs

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
rnv

react-native-video-processing

Native Video editing/trimming/compressing 🎥 library for React-Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

videojs-swf

Custom Flash Player for VideoJS

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
1yr ago

organism-react-video

Atomic design in React (Organism)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago

@brightcove/react-player-loader

A React component that embeds and loads Brightcove Player scripts.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rh

react-html5video

A customizeable HTML5 Video React component with i18n and a11y.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago

vue-responsive-video-background-player

Play your own videos in background responsively in different resolutions.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
jmy

jquery.mb.ytplayer

use a custom yutube player for a video as background on jQuery framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant

react-file-viewer

Extendable file viewer for web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Buggy

react-jw-player

A React Component API for JW Player

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago