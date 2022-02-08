Categories
10 Best JavaScript Video Player Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
video.js
Video.js - open source HTML5 & Flash video player
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
32.7K
Weekly Downloads
328K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
118
Top Feedback
2
Hard to Use
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
shaka-player
JavaScript player library / DASH & HLS client / MSE-EME player
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
149K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Performant
ply
plyr
A simple HTML5, YouTube and Vimeo player
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
92.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
ry
react-youtube
react.js powered YouTube player component
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
181K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
pr
plyr-react
A simple, accessible and customisable react media player for Video, Audio, YouTube and Vimeo
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
212
Weekly Downloads
5.6K
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
1
Great Documentation
openplayerjs
Lightweight HTML5 video/audio player with smooth controls and ability to play VAST/VPAID/VMAP ads
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
408
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rp
react-player
A React component for playing a variety of URLs, including file paths, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, SoundCloud, Streamable, Vimeo, Wistia and DailyMotion
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
457K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
16
Great Documentation
9
Highly Customizable
7
Easy to Use
av
artplayer-vue
🎨 ArtPlayer.js is a modern and full featured HTML5 video player
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
714
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mediaelement
HTML5 <audio> or <video> player with support for MP4, WebM, and MP3 as well as HLS, Dash, YouTube, Facebook, SoundCloud and others with a common HTML5 MediaElement API, enabling a consistent UI in all browsers.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
12K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.6
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
lib-jitsi-meet
A low-level JS video API that allows adding a completely custom video experience to web apps.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
117
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
react-native-video
A <Video /> component for react-native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
98.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
10
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
4
Slow
clappr
🎬 An extensible media player for the web.
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
videojs-contrib-hls
HLS library for video.js
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
15.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Performant
vp
vue-plyr
A Vue component for the plyr (https://github.com/sampotts/plyr) video & audio player.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
639
Weekly Downloads
11.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vvp
vue-video-player
🎞 @videojs component for @vuejs
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@videogular/ngx-videogular
The HTML5 video player for Angular 2 and successor to videogular2
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
26.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Buggy
1
Abandoned
rvj
react-video-js-player
React wrapper for VideoJS.
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
1.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jplayer
jPlayer : HTML5 Audio & Video for jQuery
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Buggy
expo-av
An open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
15.9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
360
360viewer
🔮 An embeddable, lightweight 360º video/image viewer
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
321
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
mv
mat-video
📺 mat-video is an Angular 8/9+ video player using Material!
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Abandoned
@vime/angular
Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rx-player
DASH/Smooth HTML5 Video Player
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
662
Weekly Downloads
306
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@times-components/video
A collection of reusable components used by The Times
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
311
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rhv
react-hover-video-player
A React component for rendering videos that play on hover, including support for mouse and touch events and a simple API for adding thumbnails and loading states.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mup
material-ui-player
React/Material-UI Audio and Video Components
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
128
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@u-wave/react-vimeo
Vimeo player component for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
25.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@vime/react
Customizable, extensible, accessible and framework agnostic media player. Modern alternative to Video.js and Plyr. Supports HTML5, HLS, Dash, YouTube, Vimeo, Dailymotion...
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnj
react-native-jw-media-player
React-Native Android/iOS bridge for JWPlayer SDK (https://www.jwplayer.com/)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
102
Weekly Downloads
389
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
vvp
vue-vimeo-player
Vue.js wrapper for Vimeo player
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
93
Weekly Downloads
7.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gre
gatsby-remark-embed-video
An easy way to display videos in Markdown For Gatsby.JS
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvr
react-video-renderer
Build custom video players effortless
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
qp
qier-player
🎬 A simple and easy-to-use h5 video player with highly customizable UI and rich features. / 简单易用的h5播放器，UI 高度定制化，功能丰富。
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
417
Weekly Downloads
114
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@u-wave/react-youtube
YouTube player component for React.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nem
ngx-embedded-media
Embed media from from top tier media providers directly in your Angular 6+ application.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
573
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
video-react
A web video player built for the HTML5 world using React library.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
93.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnv
react-native-video-player
A video player for React Native with controls
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
446
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@mintplayer/ng-video-player
Video player component for angular
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vv
vue-videojs7
A vue hls video player plugin using video.js 7
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
72
Weekly Downloads
739
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnv
react-native-vlc-media-player
React native media player for video streaming and playing. Supports RTSP, RTMP and other protocols supported by VLC player
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
170
Weekly Downloads
211
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
videojs-playlist
Playlist plugin for videojs
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnv
react-native-video-processing
Native Video editing/trimming/compressing 🎥 library for React-Native
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
videojs-swf
Custom Flash Player for VideoJS
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
338
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
organism-react-video
Atomic design in React (Organism)
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@brightcove/react-player-loader
A React component that embeds and loads Brightcove Player scripts.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rh
react-html5video
A customizeable HTML5 Video React component with i18n and a11y.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
455
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-responsive-video-background-player
Play your own videos in background responsively in different resolutions.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
175
Weekly Downloads
1.5K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jmy
jquery.mb.ytplayer
use a custom yutube player for a video as background on jQuery framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
257
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Performant
react-file-viewer
Extendable file viewer for web
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
357
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Buggy
react-jw-player
A React Component API for JW Player
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
