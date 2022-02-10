Categories
10 Best JavaScript Video Manipulation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
twilio-video
Twilio’s Programmable Video JavaScript SDK
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
95.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
cloudinary
Cloudinary NPM for node.js integration
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
163K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.9
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
5
Easy to Use
4
Great Documentation
2
Performant
ffm
ffmpeg
ffmpeg module for nodejs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
37.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Poor Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Bleeding Edge
fluent-ffmpeg
A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@google-cloud/video-intelligence
Node.js client for Google Cloud Video Intelligence: Search and discover your media content.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shotstack-sdk
Node SDK for Shotstack, the cloud video editing API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
756
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nvl
node-video-lib
Node.js Video Library / MP4 & FLV parser / MP4 builder / HLS muxer
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
777
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
video-stitch
A node module that performs cutting, clips extraction, merging on videos using ffpmeg.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
evs
express-video-stream
Express Video Stream is a middleware plugin for express that allows you to stream video files from your server. It uses standard HTML5 video tags, and sends chunks rather than the whole file.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fn
ffmpeg-node
Node.js Module for ffmpeg library.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ffe
fluent-ffmpeg-extended
A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vs
video-screen
take screenshots at any point during a video
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
html5-video-compositor
This is the BBC Research & Development UX Team's experimental shader based video composition engine for the browser. For new projects please consider using or new VideoContext library https://github.com/bbc/videocontext .
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
