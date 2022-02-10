openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Video Manipulation Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

twilio-video

Twilio’s Programmable Video JavaScript SDK

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
485
Weekly Downloads
95.6K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable

cloudinary

Cloudinary NPM for node.js integration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
163K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Great Documentation
2Performant
ffm

ffmpeg

ffmpeg module for nodejs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
37.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Poor Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge

fluent-ffmpeg

A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback

@google-cloud/video-intelligence

Node.js client for Google Cloud Video Intelligence: Search and discover your media content.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
10d ago

shotstack-sdk

Node SDK for Shotstack, the cloud video editing API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
756
Last Commit
1mo ago
nvl

node-video-lib

Node.js Video Library / MP4 & FLV parser / MP4 builder / HLS muxer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
284
Weekly Downloads
777
Last Commit
4mos ago
vs

video-stitch

A node module that performs cutting, clips extraction, merging on videos using ffpmeg.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
321
Last Commit
8mos ago
evs

express-video-stream

Express Video Stream is a middleware plugin for express that allows you to stream video files from your server. It uses standard HTML5 video tags, and sends chunks rather than the whole file.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
5mos ago
fn

ffmpeg-node

Node.js Module for ffmpeg library.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
45
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ffe

fluent-ffmpeg-extended

A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
8yrs ago
vs

video-screen

take screenshots at any point during a video

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
7yrs ago

html5-video-compositor

This is the BBC Research & Development UX Team's experimental shader based video composition engine for the browser. For new projects please consider using or new VideoContext library https://github.com/bbc/videocontext .

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
203
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago