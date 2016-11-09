openbase logo
ffm

ffmpeg

ffmpeg module for nodejs

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
37.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4Poor Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Bleeding Edge

fluent-ffmpeg

A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
hj

handbrake-js

Video encoding / transcoding / converting for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
473
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

beamcoder

Node.js native bindings to FFmpeg.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
3mos ago

@the-/video-converter

the framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
7mos ago
gif

gifify

😻 Convert any video file to an optimized animated GIF.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
3yrs ago
hf

hls-ffmpeg

Quick converter hls and ffmpeg resolutions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ffe

fluent-ffmpeg-extended

A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
8yrs ago

alltomp3

Node module to download and convert in MP3 with tags an online video

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
svc

simple-video-converter

Node simple video converter base on ffmpeg

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vfc

video-format-converter

video/audio format converter

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit