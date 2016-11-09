Categories
10 Best JavaScript Video Conversion Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
ffm
ffmpeg
ffmpeg module for nodejs
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
483
Weekly Downloads
37.6K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
4
Poor Documentation
3
Easy to Use
2
Bleeding Edge
fluent-ffmpeg
A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
242K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
hj
handbrake-js
Video encoding / transcoding / converting for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
473
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
beamcoder
Node.js native bindings to FFmpeg.
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
265
Weekly Downloads
191
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@the-/video-converter
the framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gif
gifify
😻 Convert any video file to an optimized animated GIF.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
134
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
hf
hls-ffmpeg
Quick converter hls and ffmpeg resolutions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ffe
fluent-ffmpeg-extended
A fluent API to FFMPEG (http://www.ffmpeg.org)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
alltomp3
Node module to download and convert in MP3 with tags an online video
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
svc
simple-video-converter
Node simple video converter base on ffmpeg
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfc
video-format-converter
video/audio format converter
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
