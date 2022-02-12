Categories
10 Best JavaScript Validation Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
react-hook-form
📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46
Great Documentation
39
Easy to Use
39
Performant
class-validator
Decorator-based property validation for classes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
validator
String validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.7M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
25
Top Feedback
7
Great Documentation
6
Easy to Use
3
Performant
yup
yup
Dead simple Object schema validation
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.5M
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
46
Top Feedback
18
Easy to Use
14
Performant
12
Great Documentation
joi
The most powerful data validation library for JS
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.4M
Last Commit
19d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
52
Top Feedback
18
Great Documentation
18
Easy to Use
12
Performant
vv
vee-validate
✅ Form Validation for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
sup
superstruct
A simple and composable way to validate data in JavaScript (and TypeScript).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
391K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@hookform/resolvers
📋 Validation resolvers: Zod, Yup, Joi, Superstruct, Vest, class-validator, io-ts, typanion, and nope.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
472
Weekly Downloads
488K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@ngx-formly/core
JSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
for
formik
Build forms in React, without the tears 😭
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
29.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34
Great Documentation
27
Easy to Use
22
Performant
vuelidate
Simple, lightweight model-based validation for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
248K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
uniforms
A React library for building forms from any schema.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-jsonschema-form
A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
react-final-form
🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
390K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
@angular-material-extensions/password-strength
Angular UI library to illustrate and validate a password's strength with material design - Angular V12 supported
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
@braid/vue-formulate
⚡️ The easiest way to build forms with Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
bfu
blueimp-file-upload
File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bar, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery. Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads. Works with any server-side platform (Google App Engine, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31.1K
Weekly Downloads
96K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
29
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Performant
cor
@ng-dynamic-forms/core
Rapid form development library for Angular
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
formsy-react
A form input builder and validator for React JS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
738
Weekly Downloads
27.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
fie
fielder
A field-first form library for React and React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
355
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-credit-cards
Beautiful credit cards for your payment forms
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Poor Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
jquery-validation
jQuery Validation Plugin library sources
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
redux-form
A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6
Slow
5
Hard to Use
3
Great Documentation
tf
tcomb-form
Forms library for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
tfn
tcomb-form-native
Forms library for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-jsonschema-form-conditionals
react-jsonschema-form-conditionals
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
tv
tcomb-validation
Validation library based on type combinators
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
714K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
nit
ngx-intl-tel-input
Phone number input field to support international numbers, Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vr
vue-recaptcha
Google ReCAPTCHA component for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
717
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
informed
A lightweight framework and utility for building powerful forms in React applications
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
685
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rmu
react-material-ui-form-validator
Simple validator for forms designed with material-ui components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ngx-valdemort
Simpler, cleaner Angular validation error messages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
823
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@rxweb/reactive-form-validators
Tons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
17K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uniforms-material
A React library for building forms from any schema.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
uniforms-antd
A React library for building forms from any schema.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@ngneat/reactive-forms
(Angular Reactive) Forms with Benefits 😉
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mrf
mobx-react-form
Reactive MobX Form State Management
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
9.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-formio
JSON powered forms for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nmi
ngx-mat-intl-tel-input
An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
prop-types-exact
For use with React PropTypes. Will error on any prop not explicitly specified.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@tripolskypetr/react-view-builder
A React form builder which interacts with a JSON endpoint to generate nested 12-column grids with input fields and automatic state management in a declarative style. Endpoint is typed by TypeScript guards (IntelliSense available). This tool is based on material-ui components, so your application will look beautiful on any device...
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
22d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
simple-react-validator
A simple react form validator inspired by Laravel validation.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vfo
vform
Handle Laravel-Vue forms and validation with ease.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
cor
@ajsf/core
Angular JSON Schema Form
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
liv
livr
Lightweight javascript validator supporting Language Independent Validation Rules Specification (LIVR)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
v8n
v8n
☑️ JavaScript fluent validation library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
bv
bootstrap-validate
A simple Form Validation Utility for Bootstrap 3, Bootstrap 4, and Bootstrap 5 for Humans.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
21hrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
joi-phone-number
Phone number validation rule for Joi
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-paper-form-builder
React Native Paper Form Builder with inbuilt Validation, dropdown, autocomplete, checkbox, switch and radio inputs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rsp
react-style-proptype
Validates style objects by ensuring the keys are valid css property names (in camelcase form).
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
