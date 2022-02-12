openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Validation Libraries

react-hook-form

📋 React Hooks for form state management and validation (Web + React Native)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
134
Top Feedback
46Great Documentation
39Easy to Use
39Performant

class-validator

Decorator-based property validation for classes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

validator

String validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.7M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
25
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
3Performant
Dead simple Object schema validation

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16.1K
Weekly Downloads
4.5M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
46
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
14Performant
12Great Documentation

joi

The most powerful data validation library for JS

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18.3K
Weekly Downloads
5.4M
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
52
Top Feedback
18Great Documentation
18Easy to Use
12Performant
✅ Form Validation for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.9K
Weekly Downloads
360K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
13
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
A simple and composable way to validate data in JavaScript (and TypeScript).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
391K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@hookform/resolvers

📋 Validation resolvers: Zod, Yup, Joi, Superstruct, Vest, class-validator, io-ts, typanion, and nope.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
472
Weekly Downloads
488K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@ngx-formly/core

JSON powered / Dynamic forms for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.7K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
5
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant
Build forms in React, without the tears 😭

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
29.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
177
Top Feedback
34Great Documentation
27Easy to Use
22Performant

vuelidate

Simple, lightweight model-based validation for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
248K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback

uniforms

A React library for building forms from any schema.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
14.1K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-jsonschema-form

A React component for building Web forms from JSON Schema.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
54.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation

react-final-form

🏁 High performance subscription-based form state management for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.8K
Weekly Downloads
390K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
8
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

@angular-material-extensions/password-strength

Angular UI library to illustrate and validate a password's strength with material design - Angular V12 supported

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
236
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

@braid/vue-formulate

⚡️ The easiest way to build forms with Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
13K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
File Upload widget with multiple file selection, drag&drop support, progress bar, validation and preview images, audio and video for jQuery. Supports cross-domain, chunked and resumable file uploads. Works with any server-side platform (Google App Engine, PHP, Python, Ruby on Rails, Java, etc.) that supports standard HTML form file uploads.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31.1K
Weekly Downloads
96K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
29
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant
Rapid form development library for Angular

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

formsy-react

A form input builder and validator for React JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
738
Weekly Downloads
27.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
A field-first form library for React and React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
196
Weekly Downloads
355
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-credit-cards

Beautiful credit cards for your payment forms

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
22.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Poor Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

jquery-validation

jQuery Validation Plugin library sources

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10.2K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant

redux-form

A Higher Order Component using react-redux to keep form state in a Redux store

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.6K
Weekly Downloads
375K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.4/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Slow
5Hard to Use
3Great Documentation
Forms library for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
Forms library for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
89
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
Validation library based on type combinators

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
399
Weekly Downloads
714K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
Phone number input field to support international numbers, Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
169
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
Google ReCAPTCHA component for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
717
Weekly Downloads
48.5K
Last Commit
14d ago

informed

A lightweight framework and utility for building powerful forms in React applications

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
685
Weekly Downloads
15.3K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
Simple validator for forms designed with material-ui components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
21.2K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

ngx-valdemort

Simpler, cleaner Angular validation error messages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
148
Weekly Downloads
823
Last Commit
14d ago

@rxweb/reactive-form-validators

Tons of extensively featured packages for Angular, VUE and React Projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
331
Weekly Downloads
17K
Last Commit
3mos ago

uniforms-material

A React library for building forms from any schema.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
2d ago

uniforms-antd

A React library for building forms from any schema.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
2d ago

@ngneat/reactive-forms

(Angular Reactive) Forms with Benefits 😉

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
513
Weekly Downloads
9.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Reactive MobX Form State Management

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
9.8K
Last Commit
3mos ago

angular-formio

JSON powered forms for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
461
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
An Angular Material package for entering and validating international telephone numbers. It adds a flag dropdown to any input, detects the user's country, displays a relevant placeholder and provides formatting/validation methods.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
45
Weekly Downloads
5.5K
Last Commit
3mos ago

prop-types-exact

For use with React PropTypes. Will error on any prop not explicitly specified.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
239
Weekly Downloads
2.2M
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@tripolskypetr/react-view-builder

A React form builder which interacts with a JSON endpoint to generate nested 12-column grids with input fields and automatic state management in a declarative style. Endpoint is typed by TypeScript guards (IntelliSense available). This tool is based on material-ui components, so your application will look beautiful on any device...

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
136
Last Commit
22d ago

simple-react-validator

A simple react form validator inspired by Laravel validation.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
219
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
5d ago
Handle Laravel-Vue forms and validation with ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
576
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Angular JSON Schema Form

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
296
Weekly Downloads
3.4K
Last Commit
3d ago
Lightweight javascript validator supporting Language Independent Validation Rules Specification (LIVR)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
150
Weekly Downloads
8.8K
Last Commit
17d ago
☑️ JavaScript fluent validation library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
23.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
A simple Form Validation Utility for Bootstrap 3, Bootstrap 4, and Bootstrap 5 for Humans.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
464
Last Commit
21hrs ago

joi-phone-number

Phone number validation rule for Joi

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
66
Weekly Downloads
19.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
React Native Paper Form Builder with inbuilt Validation, dropdown, autocomplete, checkbox, switch and radio inputs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
2mos ago
Validates style objects by ensuring the keys are valid css property names (in camelcase form).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
246K
Last Commit
3yrs ago