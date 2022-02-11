Categories
10 Best JavaScript User Management Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
contentful-management
JavaScript library for Contentful's Management API (node & browser)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
505K
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@flyacts/backend-user-management
Introduction into the FLYACTS backend
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
seneca-user
User account business logic (Seneca microservice component)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
165
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stormpath-sdk-angularjs
User Management for AngularJS (1.x) applications
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
webgme-user-management-page
A webpage for users to manage their webgme account and projects.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eum
express-user-manager
A user management and authentication library for Express apps. Automatically creates and adds relevant (customizable) API endpoints to an Express app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sp
saint-peter
User management express middleware for node.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mu
manage-users
'Plug and play' node module for user sign up, login and other management tasks
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
user-management-service
[![CircleCI](https://circleci.com/gh/gettyio/user-management-service.svg?style=svg&circle-token=6a57d09534c679006020998aff84e1df6bc89cb5)](https://circleci.com/gh/gettyio/user-management-service)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gpc
gatsby-plugin-clerk
Drop-in Clerk integration for Gatsby sites.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fluid-express-user
A series of Fluid components to provide simple user management.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eum
express-user-management
A ready-to-use express middleware for authentication.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
stormpath-sdk-express
[Deprecated] Stormpath SDK for Node.js Express applications.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
um
user-management
User authentication and management for Node.js using MongoDB
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ums
user-management-system
user management system for vigour projects
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
neu
node_express_user_manager
node_express_user_manager is a complete drop-in solution for user management. node_express_user_manager is [Express](https://expressjs.com/) middleware and is compatible with any database supported by [Knex](http://knexjs.org/) (Postgres, MSSQL, MySQL, Ma
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mum
mongoose-user-management
user management of a typical website using mongoose and mongodb
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ji
jwt-identity
JSON Web Token authentication middleware for Express.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amm
@datafire/azure_managementgroups_management
Integration registry for DataFire
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
umpack-express
umpack express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
