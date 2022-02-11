openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript User Management Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

contentful-management

JavaScript library for Contentful's Management API (node & browser)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
187
Weekly Downloads
505K
Last Commit
4d ago

@flyacts/backend-user-management

Introduction into the FLYACTS backend

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

seneca-user

User account business logic (Seneca microservice component)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
165
Last Commit
1yr ago

stormpath-sdk-angularjs

User Management for AngularJS (1.x) applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
165
Weekly Downloads
64
Last Commit
5yrs ago

webgme-user-management-page

A webpage for users to manage their webgme account and projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
2yrs ago
eum

express-user-manager

A user management and authentication library for Express apps. Automatically creates and adds relevant (customizable) API endpoints to an Express app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
21
Last Commit
1yr ago
sp

saint-peter

User management express middleware for node.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mu

manage-users

'Plug and play' node module for user sign up, login and other management tasks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago

user-management-service

[![CircleCI](https://circleci.com/gh/gettyio/user-management-service.svg?style=svg&circle-token=6a57d09534c679006020998aff84e1df6bc89cb5)](https://circleci.com/gh/gettyio/user-management-service)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gpc

gatsby-plugin-clerk

Drop-in Clerk integration for Gatsby sites.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit

fluid-express-user

A series of Fluid components to provide simple user management.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
eum

express-user-management

A ready-to-use express middleware for authentication.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit

stormpath-sdk-express

[Deprecated] Stormpath SDK for Node.js Express applications.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
um

user-management

User authentication and management for Node.js using MongoDB

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ums

user-management-system

user management system for vigour projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
neu

node_express_user_manager

node_express_user_manager is a complete drop-in solution for user management. node_express_user_manager is [Express](https://expressjs.com/) middleware and is compatible with any database supported by [Knex](http://knexjs.org/) (Postgres, MSSQL, MySQL, Ma

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
mum

mongoose-user-management

user management of a typical website using mongoose and mongodb

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ji

jwt-identity

JSON Web Token authentication middleware for Express.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
amm

@datafire/azure_managementgroups_management

Integration registry for DataFire

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

umpack-express

umpack express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago