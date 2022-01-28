openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript User Agent Parsing Libraries

upj

ua-parser-js

UAParser.js - Detect Browser, Engine, OS, CPU, and Device type/model from User-Agent data. Supports browser & node.js environment.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
10M
Last Commit
17d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
rdd

react-device-detect

Detect device, and render view according to detected device type.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
458K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
4Performant
isb

isbot

💻 JavaScript module that detects bots/crawlers/spiders via the user agent

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
88.3K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
eu

express-useragent

NodeJS user-agent middleware

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
597
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
up

ua-parser

A multi-language port of Browserscope's user agent parser.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
uap

user-agent-parser

UAParser.js - Detect Browser, Engine, OS, CPU, and Device type/model from User-Agent data. Supports browser & node.js environment.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
nu

next-useragent

next-useragent parses browser user-agent strings for next.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
ddj

device-detector-js

A precise user agent parser and device detector written in TypeScript

LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
ru

@quentin-sommer/react-useragent

Integrate user-agent detection in an idiomatic React way

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
use

useragent

Useragent parser for Node.js, ported from browserscope.org

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
865
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
uua

@oieduardorabelo/use-user-agent

⚛️ React Hooks to detect browsers user-agent using ua-parser-js as main dependency.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nu

nuxt-ua

UserAgent detector using Platform.js for Nuxt.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
2mos ago
ed

express-device

Device detection library for node.js based on the user-agent, built on top of express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
28.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
dev

device

Device type detection library based on the useragent string. Refactored from my express-device repo.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
vbd

vue-browser-detect-plugin

Simple browser detection plugin for Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
up

uas-parser

A user agent string parser for Node.js. Uses data from user-agent-string.info.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
753
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ru

react-ua

📱React User Agent Component, Provider, and HOC. SSR-ready, using new React Context and Hooks API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
1yr ago
uap

user-agent-parse

library for Node to parse user agents

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
1yr ago
eum

express-useragent-middleware

The porpouse of this library is to check the user agent on express or browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
iub

is-ua-bot

🤖 tiny javascript module for checking user agents against a bot regex match (returns boolean)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
3yrs ago

browser-detective

Universal browser detection via user agent parsing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
6yrs ago
nua

node-user-agents

Extended useragent parser for Node. Uses useragent package and extends its functionality

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sj

sua.js

Simple user agent parser library. - NodeJS/Browser supported

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4yrs ago

udger-nodejs

Node.js agent string parser based on Udger https://udger.com/products/local_parser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
nup

ng-ua-parser

An Angular factory wrapper for ua-parser-js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
7yrs ago
up

useragent-parser

Node JS useragent parser

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
10yrs ago
eum

express-ua-middleware

Express middleware to parse user-agent header

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vu

@jarvisniu/vue-ua

Vue plugin to detect web environment by user agent

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ndu

nuxt-detect-ua

Nuxt.js module for handling User-Agent.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
aup

angular-ua-parser

Lightweight Angular.js wrapper for User-Agent String Parser

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
bro

browserwall

A small, fast and rich-API browser/platform/engine detector for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago

amfe-env

Parsing User-Agent on a mobile device, could detecting what os/browser/app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago