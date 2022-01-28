Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript User Agent Parsing Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
upj
ua-parser-js
UAParser.js - Detect Browser, Engine, OS, CPU, and Device type/model from User-Agent data. Supports browser & node.js environment.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
10M
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
rdd
react-device-detect
Detect device, and render view according to detected device type.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
458K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
4
Easy to Use
4
Performant
isb
isbot
💻 JavaScript module that detects bots/crawlers/spiders via the user agent
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
88.3K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
eu
express-useragent
NodeJS user-agent middleware
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
597
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
up
ua-parser
A multi-language port of Browserscope's user agent parser.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
uap
user-agent-parser
UAParser.js - Detect Browser, Engine, OS, CPU, and Device type/model from User-Agent data. Supports browser & node.js environment.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
6.6K
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
17d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nu
next-useragent
next-useragent parses browser user-agent strings for next.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
8.9K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ddj
device-detector-js
A precise user agent parser and device detector written in TypeScript
Save
LGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
268
Weekly Downloads
38.2K
Last Commit
1d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ru
@quentin-sommer/react-useragent
Integrate user-agent detection in an idiomatic React way
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
163
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
use
useragent
Useragent parser for Node.js, ported from browserscope.org
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
865
Weekly Downloads
1M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uua
@oieduardorabelo/use-user-agent
⚛️ React Hooks to detect browsers user-agent using ua-parser-js as main dependency.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
5.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nu
nuxt-ua
UserAgent detector using Platform.js for Nuxt.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
433
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ed
express-device
Device detection library for node.js based on the user-agent, built on top of express
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
308
Weekly Downloads
28.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
dev
device
Device type detection library based on the useragent string. Refactored from my express-device repo.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vbd
vue-browser-detect-plugin
Simple browser detection plugin for Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4.9K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
up
uas-parser
A user agent string parser for Node.js. Uses data from user-agent-string.info.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
753
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ru
react-ua
📱React User Agent Component, Provider, and HOC. SSR-ready, using new React Context and Hooks API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uap
user-agent-parse
library for Node to parse user agents
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
209
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eum
express-useragent-middleware
The porpouse of this library is to check the user agent on express or browser.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iub
is-ua-bot
🤖 tiny javascript module for checking user agents against a bot regex match (returns boolean)
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
110
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
browser-detective
Universal browser detection via user agent parsing.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nua
node-user-agents
Extended useragent parser for Node. Uses useragent package and extends its functionality
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sj
sua.js
Simple user agent parser library. - NodeJS/Browser supported
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
udger-nodejs
Node.js agent string parser based on Udger https://udger.com/products/local_parser
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nup
ng-ua-parser
An Angular factory wrapper for ua-parser-js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
up
useragent-parser
Node JS useragent parser
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
eum
express-ua-middleware
Express middleware to parse user-agent header
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vu
@jarvisniu/vue-ua
Vue plugin to detect web environment by user agent
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ndu
nuxt-detect-ua
Nuxt.js module for handling User-Agent.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
aup
angular-ua-parser
Lightweight Angular.js wrapper for User-Agent String Parser
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bro
browserwall
A small, fast and rich-API browser/platform/engine detector for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
amfe-env
Parsing User-Agent on a mobile device, could detecting what os/browser/app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package