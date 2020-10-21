Categories
10 Best JavaScript URL Shortener API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sho
shortid
Short id generator. Url-friendly. Non-predictable. Cluster-compatible.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.7K
Weekly Downloads
1.5M
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
pre
prettylink
🔗 A powerful Node.js short URL library, currently supporting Bitly, TinyURL, PicSee, reurl, 0rz.tw
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
147
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nus
node-url-shortener
node-url-shortener helps you to shorten your big URLs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
tin
tinyurl
TinyURL Shortener Node.js Module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
16.5K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
ss
simple-short
URL Shorten in the easist way .
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
url
urlshortener
url shortener for node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sho
shorturl
[ARCHIVED] Simple URL shortener client library for node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
29
Weekly Downloads
188
Last Commit
10yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
esu
easy-short-url
Easy url shorten
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sho
short
Promise-based Node.js URL Shortener backed by Mongoose.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
351
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
sug
short-url-generator
Node.js module that turns long urls in short ones. Does not provide any persistence just a mechanism to make conversion of URL to output object.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ya
yourls-api
JavaScript bindings for the YOURLS API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
47
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
gu
gapi-url
Small wrapper around Google Url Shortener API providing 'insert' and 'get' methods.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cl
chl.li
A JavaScript client for Chl.li url shortening api.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
csu
csurl
ChakSoft URL shortener API Access module
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
shorten-js
shorten.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
way
wayneshorter
API wrapper for WayneShorter link shortening service
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
qwala
a client library for Qwa.la, the open-source link shortener
Save
GPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ls
links-shortener
Java Script library for shortening links depending on the search phrase.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@jonbiro/0xsu-js-lib
0xSU (Ethereum Shortened URL) JS Wrapper
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gsj
gg-shortener-js
A api wrapper for gg.gg url shortener
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
