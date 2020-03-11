openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript UDP Libraries

10 Best JavaScript UDP Libraries
net

netcat

💻 Netcat client and server modules written in pure Javascript for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
341
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
react-native-udp

node's dgram for react-native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
ds

datagram-stream

Streaming UDP with bcast, mcast or direct options

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
gu

graphite-udp

Graphite UDP client for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
6yrs ago
pun

punt

Elegant UDP messaging for nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
336
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nl

node-lifx

Node.js implementation of the LIFX LAN protocol 💡

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
3yrs ago
up

udp-packet

encode/decode raw udp packets

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
Weekly Downloads
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@kalm/udp

The socket manager

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
tt

torrent-tracker

Library to query both UDP and HTTP trackers

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
rnp

react-native-portavailable

A React Native Package for checking port availability on native android udp & tcp

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ur

udp-request

Small module for making requests/responses over UDP

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
kas

kast

An UDP multicast framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago