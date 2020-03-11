Categories
10 Best JavaScript UDP Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
net
netcat
💻 Netcat client and server modules written in pure Javascript for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
341
341
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
3.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-udp
node's dgram for react-native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
266
266
Weekly Downloads
8.7K
8.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ds
datagram-stream
Streaming UDP with bcast, mcast or direct options
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
30
Weekly Downloads
3.5K
3.5K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
gu
graphite-udp
Graphite UDP client for Node.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
18
Weekly Downloads
137
137
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pun
punt
Elegant UDP messaging for nodejs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
336
336
Weekly Downloads
58
58
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nl
node-lifx
Node.js implementation of the LIFX LAN protocol 💡
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
142
142
Weekly Downloads
51
51
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
up
udp-packet
encode/decode raw udp packets
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
44
44
Weekly Downloads
44
44
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@kalm/udp
The socket manager
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Built-In
GitHub Stars
174
174
Weekly Downloads
2
2
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tt
torrent-tracker
Library to query both UDP and HTTP trackers
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
15
Weekly Downloads
2
2
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnp
react-native-portavailable
A React Native Package for checking port availability on native android udp & tcp
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
1
Weekly Downloads
0
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ur
udp-request
Small module for making requests/responses over UDP
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
42
42
Weekly Downloads
1
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
kas
kast
An UDP multicast framework.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
56
56
Weekly Downloads
0
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
