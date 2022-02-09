openbase logo
theme-ui

Build consistent, themeable React apps based on constraint-based design principles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
112K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
6
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable

grommet

a react-based framework that provides accessibility, modularity, responsiveness, and theming in a tidy package

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.8K
Weekly Downloads
23K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
11
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
3Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

@react-native-community/masked-view

React Native Masked View Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
633
Weekly Downloads
263K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
smartquotes

Smart quotes are smart typography, and now it’s just a ’script away.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
29.6K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-native-styled-text

Styled Text for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

gatsby-remark-smartypants

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
23.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

gatsby-plugin-typography

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
12.7K
Last Commit
3d ago

@carbon/type

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
45K
Last Commit
3d ago

gatsby-plugin-preload-fonts

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
@react-pdf/fontkit

📄 Create PDF files using React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
10.3K
Weekly Downloads
156K
Last Commit
19d ago

@zendeskgarden/react-typography

🌱 garden React components

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
986
Weekly Downloads
6.2K
Last Commit
4d ago
@react-md/typography

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
14d ago

@project-r/styleguide

A living style guide exporting React components for typography, forms and various article elements.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
559
Last Commit
19d ago

@commercetools-uikit/text

Component library 💅

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
110
Weekly Downloads
5.8K
Last Commit
3d ago

@coopdigital/foundations-typography

Co-op CSS Foundations and design system mono-repo

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
653
Last Commit
3d ago

@fremtind/jkl-typography-react

Jøkul er et designsystem utviklet av Fremtind.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
3d ago

@rocketsoftware/type

A design system built by IBM

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
5.2K
Weekly Downloads
30
Last Commit
3d ago
typography

A powerful toolkit for building websites with beautiful design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
21.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
@lekoarts/gatsby-theme-specimens

Get high-quality and customizable Gatsby themes to quickly bootstrap your website! Choose from many professionally created and impressive designs with a wide variety of features and customization options.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
12d ago
react-typography

A powerful toolkit for building websites with beautiful design

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.7K
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
8mos ago

@react-types/typography

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3d ago
victormono

A free programming font with cursive italics and ligatures. Donations welcome ❤️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
63
Last Commit
11d ago
styled-typography

Typograpy components for react and styled-components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
124
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
3d ago
@artifak/typography

Artifak is a React UI primitive components library to help you scaffold component system in your React project

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
react-native-typography

Pixel–perfect, native–looking typographic styles for React Native ✒️

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit
7mos ago

@material/react-typography

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
769
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@kennethormandy/react-fittext

FitText.js as a React v16+ component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
65
Weekly Downloads
483
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@react-pakistan/react-commons-collection

React Commons Collection built upon React StoryBook

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
408
Last Commit
@devseed-ui/typography

devseed UI Kit Typography

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
131
Last Commit
bettertext.css

Improved default typography for naked HTML or Markdown-generated content.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
96
Last Commit
2yrs ago
shevyjs

> Perfect vertical rhythm for typography and more in CSS-in-JS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
90
Last Commit
radium-starter

The minimum viable layer on top of HTML/CSS (using React and Radium)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
72
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@mbkit/typography

A React component for styling your text.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit

@react-mdc/typography

React wrapper of Google's Material Components Web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
38
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@react-spectre/typography

React components for Spectre.css - a Lightweight, Responsive and Modern CSS Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@npmcorp/pui-react-typography

Pivotal's design system & component library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
1mo ago
vue-rhythm

Vue component tool that helps you support vertical rhythm.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@smashing/typography

Typography components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
11
Last Commit
2yrs ago

essence-core

Essence - The Essential Material Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
4yrs ago

@actyx/industrial-ui

Industrial UI - Simple, modular UI Components for Shop Floor Applications

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
68
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago

vue-line-fit

analytically fit single line text to box

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
6yrs ago
vuejs-typography-filters

WIP A collection of typography Vue.JS filters to control your type and own your layout!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
@miii/vue-lettering

✏ Web typography tool for Vue to split text into pieces for CSS selection with ease.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
react-orphanage

A component that justifies text to avoid orphans

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mui-typography

High order component for Material-UI Typography

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
2yrs ago
modular-scale-styled

An easy-to-use library for creating meaningful typography.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago

pui-react-typography

Pivotal's design system & component library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
638
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
react-punch

A kinetic typography library for ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
next-typography

Add Typography.js styles to your Next JS app in the simplest possible way.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit

@rakuten-rex/typography

A text component that contains a selection of different sizes and styles which can work together visually and semantically.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago