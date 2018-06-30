Categories
10 Best JavaScript Twitter API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
twi
twit
Twitter API Client for node (REST & Streaming API)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
twitter-lite
A tiny, full-featured, flexible client / server library for the Twitter API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
hel
hellojs
A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
2.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
gatsby-plugin-twitter
Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sockethub
A multi-protocol gateway for the Web using ActivityStreams messages.
Save
LGPL-3.0+
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
pt
passport-twitter
Twitter authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
43K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
twitter-text
Twitter Text Libraries. This code is used at Twitter to tokenize and parse text to meet the expectations for what can be used on the platform.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
43K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
gst
gatsby-source-twitter
Fetch data from Twitter API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
twi
twitter
Client library for the Twitter REST and Streaming API's.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nta
node-twitter-api
Simple module for using Twitter's API in node.js
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lwt
login-with-twitter
Login with Twitter. OAuth without the nonsense.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ptt
passport-twitter-token
Passport strategy for authenticating with Twitter tokens using the OAuth 1.0a API.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
949
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tnc
twitter-node-client
Twitter JS Client
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@weknow/gatsby-remark-twitter
Embed Tweet cards in Gatsby markdown
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tsc
twitter-stream-channels
Lets you manage multiple channels of keywords on the same twitter stream
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tpa
twitter-pin-auth
A api wrapper to authenticate with twitter using the PIN-based authorization method
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tsa
twitter-stream-api
A Twitter Stream API client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tui
tuiter
Library for interacting with Twitter API
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ts
twitter-scrape
Minor functions to help scrape tweets and followers from the twitter API and work with the tweets/followers per request and requests/15min limits
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
