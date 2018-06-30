openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Twitter API Libraries

twit

Twitter API Client for node (REST & Streaming API)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.2K
Weekly Downloads
48.8K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

twitter-lite

A tiny, full-featured, flexible client / server library for the Twitter API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
743
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
A Javascript RESTFUL API library for connecting with OAuth2 services, such as Google+ API, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
2.0/ 5
1
gatsby-plugin-twitter

Build blazing fast, modern apps and websites with React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
52.3K
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
3d ago

sockethub

A multi-protocol gateway for the Web using ActivityStreams messages.

LGPL-3.0+
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
340
Weekly Downloads
80
Last Commit
2d ago
Twitter authentication strategy for Passport and Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
450
Weekly Downloads
43K
Last Commit
3mos ago

twitter-text

Twitter Text Libraries. This code is used at Twitter to tokenize and parse text to meet the expectations for what can be used on the platform.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
43K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
Fetch data from Twitter API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Client library for the Twitter REST and Streaming API's.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
37.9K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Simple module for using Twitter's API in node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
140
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Login with Twitter. OAuth without the nonsense.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
112
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Passport strategy for authenticating with Twitter tokens using the OAuth 1.0a API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
949
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Twitter JS Client

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
421
Last Commit

@weknow/gatsby-remark-twitter

Embed Tweet cards in Gatsby markdown

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
118
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Lets you manage multiple channels of keywords on the same twitter stream

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
4yrs ago
A api wrapper to authenticate with twitter using the PIN-based authorization method

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago
A Twitter Stream API client

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Library for interacting with Twitter API

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
Minor functions to help scrape tweets and followers from the twitter API and work with the tweets/followers per request and requests/15min limits

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago