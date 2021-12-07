openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Twitch API Libraries

node-twitch

A wrapper for the Helix Twitch API in NodeJS. Aims to provide methods for all Twitch API endpoints.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
173
Last Commit
2mos ago
simple-twitch-api

Simple way to interact with the Twitch helix API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
26
Last Commit
4d ago
twitch-stream-embed

Twitch Stream is a Web Component used to incorporate a twitch stream with chat onto a web page

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
24
Last Commit
7mos ago
twitch.tv-api

Easy node interaction with the twitch API, using promises

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
124
Last Commit
7mos ago
twitch-toolkit

A set of tools to integrate with Twitch API, Twitch Chat and Twitch WebHooks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
234
Last Commit
2yrs ago

twitch-webhook

A Node.js library for Twitch Helix Webhooks

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
31
Weekly Downloads
49
Last Commit
3yrs ago
twitch-api

Module for easily using all twitch.tv API v3 endpoints in nodejs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
node-ttv

A Node.js wrapper for Twitch.tv's helix API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
twitch-getter

New Twitch API npm package

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
2yrs ago
@mindaugaskasp/node-twitch

twitch api node module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
3yrs ago
twitch-kit

Package for building Twitch Bots with extensive Features.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
viewers

Lists who is currently watching a given stream on Twitch

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
twitch-webchat

Consume twitch web chat (non IRC) programmatically. Same that non-registered users see. No auth required. Using puppeteer

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
twitchvod-youtube

Download any public vod from Twitch and automatically upload at YouTube 📼

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
rf-bot-tools

a suite of tools to help with building bots

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
node-twitch-api

TwitchTV client for Node applications

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit

twitch-irc

Module deprecated, please move to https://github.com/Schmoopiie/tmi.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
75
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7yrs ago
lavenza

A development framework for chatbots that supports many platforms. Built in NodeJS and written in Typescript!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
twitchbots-base

Generic API consumer for https://twitchbots.info. Independent of request method.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago

twitch-irc-api

Module deprecated, please move to https://github.com/Schmoopiie/tmi.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago