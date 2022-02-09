openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Twilio API Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

twilio

Node.js helper library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
724K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
18
Top Feedback
13Easy to Use
11Great Documentation
11Performant

@sendgrid/client

The Official Twilio SendGrid Led, Community Driven Node.js API Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
774K
Last Commit
5d ago
ta

twilio-api

A high-level Twilio helper library to make Twilio API requests, handle incoming requests, and generate TwiML

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
51
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
9yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@twilio-labs/serverless-api

CLI tool to develop, debug and deploy Twilio Functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
12.3K
Last Commit
1mo ago
lct

loopback-connector-twilio

LoopBack.io connector for Twilio (SMS and Calls)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tj

twilio-js

The Twilio API and TwiML for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
9yrs ago
mi

messageapi-im

Send and receive messages from any chat app, using one API

(MIT OR Apache-2.0)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
4yrs ago

cloudrail-si

Unified API Library for: Cloud Storage, Social Log-In, Social Interaction, Payment, Email, SMS, POIs, Video & Messaging. Included services are Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, OneDrive for Business, Box, Egnyte, PayPal, Stripe, Google Places, Foursquare, Yelp, YouTube, Vimeo, Twitch, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Line, Viber, Facebook, GitHub, Google+, LinkedIn, Slack, Twitter, Windows Live, Yahoo, Mailjet, Sendgrid, Twilio, Nexmo, Twizo.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
271
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
3yrs ago
trc

twilio-remote-cli

A Remote control for your Twilio API that runs inside your terminal

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
1yr ago
tt

twilio-travoltron

Node.js helper library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
3yrs ago
tw

twilio-wrapper

A wrapper for the Twilio API. Written in NodeJS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
twi

twilly

A library which provides an abstract syntax for designing Twilio SMS interactions. Designed for use with Node.js and Express

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
53
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago

notifuse

NodeJS client for Notifuse

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
tm

twilio-meteor

Twilio Meteor API Bindings

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
bet

bettertwilio

Node.js helper library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago