Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
Best JavaScript TripAdivsor API Library
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tae
taexpress
This Node/Express application centralizes calls to the TripAdvisor reviews APIs, leveraging Redis and Mongo to cache the data, both limiting requests to TripAdvisor and improving performance.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package