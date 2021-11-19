openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Trie Libraries

mne

mnemonist

Curated collection of data structures for the JavaScript/TypeScript language.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
412K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Responsive Maintainers
ts

trie-search

A trie implementation that maps keys to objects. Most common use will be for typeahead searches.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
13.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
dj

datastructures-js

🔵 data structures implementation in javascript & typescript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
134
Weekly Downloads
160
Last Commit
17d ago

@datastructures-js/trie

Trie data structure implementation in javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
61
Last Commit
2mos ago
jds

js-data-structs

A small data structures library for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
106
Last Commit
4mos ago
nt

native-trie

Native trie module for node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
3mos ago
td

trie-d

Ready to use trie datastructure

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
999
Last Commit
4yrs ago
cor

@nano-sql/core

Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
755
Weekly Downloads
635
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tn

trie-node

A trie implementation for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1mo ago
rtj

radix-trie-js

Radix Trie (in Javascript)

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
2yrs ago
eds

efficient-data-structures

Efficient data structures for Node: heaps, queues, tries, string builders etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
ns

nano-sql

Universal database layer for the client, server & mobile devices. It's like Lego for databases.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
755
Weekly Downloads
52
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tri

@mongodb-js/triejs

Javascript trie data structure with customizable data storage layer

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
39
Weekly Downloads
17
Last Commit
10yrs ago
act

actree

Autocomplete tree with O(n) efficient search

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
4yrs ago
scr

@nosweat/scrabble

Simple node scrabble solver using a trie data structure.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tds

trie-data-structure

trie implementation in javascript, with insert and search functions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
7yrs ago

autocomplete-trie

AutoComplete Trie

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
7yrs ago
tj

trie-js

Javascript implementation of a Trie with customizable delimiters

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago

meta-trie

Quick and consistent binary encoding of data structures.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tsj

trie-search-js

My take on an efficient implementation of a Trie in Javascript

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago

node-ternary-search-trie

A simple class for ternary search trie implemented in JavaScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
qt

quick-trie

Implementation of trie for faster search

AGPL-3.0-only
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sj

struct--js

StructJS: A Javascript library for using classic data structures.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago