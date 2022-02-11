openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Tree Libraries

igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

d3-hierarchy

2D layout algorithms for visualizing hierarchical data.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
763
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-echarts

An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use

reaflow

🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Highly Customizable
jquery.fancytree

JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
jstree

jquery tree plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable

rc-tree

React Tree

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
910
Weekly Downloads
741K
Last Commit
5d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
react-d3-tree

🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

rc-tree-select

React Tree Select

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
react-tree-graph

A react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
vuejs-tree

A highly customizable and blazing fast Vue tree component ⚡🌲

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
angular-tree-component

A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

@circlon/angular-tree-component

A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
orgchart

It's a simple and direct organization chart plugin. Anytime you want a tree-like chart, you can turn to OrgChart.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
24.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant

react-sortable-tree

Drag-and-drop sortable component for nested data and hierarchies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
liquor-tree

Tree component based on Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
2Abandoned
jqwidgets-ng

[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

angular-ui-tree

A tree component for AngularJS, without jQuery as dependency.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vued3tree

Vue component to display tree based on D3.js layout.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
779
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@ztree/ztree_v3

jQuery Tree Plugin

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-treeview

Easy, light, flexible tree view made with React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jqtree

Tree widget for jQuery

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
996
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
treantjs

Treant.js - javascript library for drawing tree diagrams

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
768
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-tree-list

🌲A vue component for tree structure

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant

@teambit/component-tree

A tool for component-driven application development.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3d ago
ngx-treeview

An Angular treeview component with checkbox

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Slow
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
bootstrap-treeview

Tree View for Twitter Bootstrap -

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
268
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-virtualized-tree

A virtualized tree view component making use of react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Hard to Use

@syncfusion/ej2-navigations

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
react-checkbox-tree

A simple and elegant checkbox tree for React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Unwelcoming Community
react-complex-tree

Unopinionated Accessible Tree Component with Multi-Select and Drag-And-Drop

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
13d ago
rbush

RBush — a high-performance JavaScript R-tree-based 2D spatial index for points and rectangles

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
589K
Last Commit
2d ago
vue-json-pretty

A JSON tree view component that is easy to use and also supports data selection.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-treemap

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-treegrid

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago

@progress/kendo-react-treeview

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@limble/limble-tree

An Angular library for creating highly dynamic drag-and-drop tree structures

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-treemap

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
808
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-treegrid

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-treegrid

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
775
Last Commit
6d ago
jqwidgets-framework

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago

@progress/kendo-react-treelist

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
he-tree-vue

A draggable sortable vue tree component, with dragging placeholder, types definition.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-treemap

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
386
Last Commit
6d ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-treemap

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
267
Last Commit
6d ago
jqwidgets-scripts

Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago