10 Best JavaScript Tree Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
d3-hierarchy
2D layout algorithms for visualizing hierarchical data.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
763
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ne
ngx-echarts
An angular (ver >= 2.x) directive for ECharts (ver >= 3.x)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
914
Weekly Downloads
38.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
reaflow
🕸 React library for building workflow editors, flow charts and diagrams
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
909
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
3
Easy to Use
3
Highly Customizable
jf
jquery.fancytree
JavaScript tree view / tree grid plugin with support for keyboard, inline editing, filtering, checkboxes, drag'n'drop, and lazy loading
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
7.6K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
jst
jstree
jquery tree plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.9K
Weekly Downloads
40K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
rc-tree
React Tree
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
910
Weekly Downloads
741K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
rdt
react-d3-tree
🌳 React component to create interactive D3 tree graphs
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
667
Weekly Downloads
15K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
4
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
rc-tree-select
React Tree Select
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
665K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
rtg
react-tree-graph
A react library for generating a graphical tree from data using d3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
141
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
vt
vuejs-tree
A highly customizable and blazing fast Vue tree component ⚡🌲
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
264
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular-tree-component
A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
24.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
@circlon/angular-tree-component
A simple yet powerful tree component for Angular (>=2)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
19.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
org
orgchart
It's a simple and direct organization chart plugin. Anytime you want a tree-like chart, you can turn to OrgChart.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
24.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
react-sortable-tree
Drag-and-drop sortable component for nested data and hierarchies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.4K
Weekly Downloads
88.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
lt
liquor-tree
Tree component based on Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
373
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
2
Abandoned
jn
jqwidgets-ng
[![Price](https://img.shields.io/badge/price-COMMERCIAL-0098f7.svg)](https://jqwidgets.com/license/)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
angular-ui-tree
A tree component for AngularJS, without jQuery as dependency.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.6K
Weekly Downloads
28.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue
vued3tree
Vue component to display tree based on D3.js layout.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
779
Weekly Downloads
585
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
zv
@ztree/ztree_v3
jQuery Tree Plugin
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
120
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rt
react-treeview
Easy, light, flexible tree view made with React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
7.7K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
jqt
jqtree
Tree widget for jQuery
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
996
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
tre
treantjs
Treant.js - javascript library for drawing tree diagrams
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
768
Weekly Downloads
145
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vtl
vue-tree-list
🌲A vue component for tree structure
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
342
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
@teambit/component-tree
A tool for component-driven application development.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
1K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nt
ngx-treeview
An Angular treeview component with checkbox
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
11.2K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2
Slow
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
bt
bootstrap-treeview
Tree View for Twitter Bootstrap -
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
268
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rvt
react-virtualized-tree
A virtualized tree view component making use of react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
379
Weekly Downloads
5.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Hard to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-navigations
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
61.5K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rct
react-checkbox-tree
A simple and elegant checkbox tree for React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
555
Weekly Downloads
55.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-navigations
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
9.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Unwelcoming Community
rct
react-complex-tree
Unopinionated Accessible Tree Component with Multi-Select and Drag-And-Drop
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
70
Weekly Downloads
564
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rbu
rbush
RBush — a high-performance JavaScript R-tree-based 2D spatial index for points and rectangles
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
589K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vjp
vue-json-pretty
A JSON tree view component that is easy to use and also supports data selection.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
643
Weekly Downloads
26.3K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-tre
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-navigations
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-treegrid
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-treeview
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
20.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-navigations
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@limble/limble-tree
An Angular library for creating highly dynamic drag-and-drop tree structures
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
223
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-treemap
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
808
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-treegrid
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
926
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-treegrid
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
775
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jf
jqwidgets-framework
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-treelist
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
3.9K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
htv
he-tree-vue
A draggable sortable vue tree component, with dragging placeholder, types definition.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-treemap
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
386
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-treemap
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
267
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
js
jqwidgets-scripts
Angular, Vue, React, Web Components, Blazor, Javascript, jQuery and ASP .NET Framework,
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
270
Weekly Downloads
2.2K
Last Commit
18d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
