10 Best JavaScript Transporation API Libraries

node-uber

Uber API nodejs wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
171
848
3yrs ago
mbta-client

JavaScript client for the MBTA API v3

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
8
4
6d ago
skyscannerjs

✈️ Promise access to Skyscanner travel APIs.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
12
175
3yrs ago

node-lyft

Node SDK for the Lyft Public API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
15
59
4yrs ago
node-uber-rider

A library that helps who wants to use Uber API with fast and easy methods ✨

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
17
23
3yrs ago
skyscanner

Skyscanner's public API for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
16
2
1yr ago
iatacodes

NodeJS Library for AirLabs API

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
12
20
3yrs ago
uberapi

nodejs UBER api

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
16
blekingetrafiken

A fully async API written in ES6 for retrieval of public transport information, schedules and routes in Blekinge

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
2
5
7mos ago
lyft-node

This is a Node.js Wrapper for the Lyft API's public scope endpoints

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
5
8
5yrs ago
airlabs

NodeJS Library for AirLabs API

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
12
8
3yrs ago

citibike

A Node.js library for Citibike's REST API

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
37
7
10mos ago
lyft-cli

This is a Lyft Command Line Interface

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
6
6
5yrs ago
machinepack-uber

Communicate with the Uber API to get price estimates, time estimates, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
6
7yrs ago
ruter-api

Node.js Ruter# API wrapper

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
6
5yrs ago
node-imhdsk

An unofficial API for grabbing data from imhd.sk

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
3
1yr ago
lyft-client

This is a Node.js Wrapper for the Lyft API's public scope endpoints

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
2
0
2yrs ago
uberjs

Uber API Client

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
uber-client

🚗 For da Uberz, ya Gooberz

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
7
0
2yrs ago
skyscanner-node

Skyscanner SDK for Node

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
1
0
5yrs ago
uber-ride-request

A Node module to make a one click ride request.

ISC
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
1
4yrs ago
node-uber-gmaps

Uber API nodejs wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
171
0
3yrs ago
skyscanner-promise-browse

A JS wrapper around the Skyscanner API

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
0
0
1yr ago
uber-api

NodeJS implementation of Uber API

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
11
0
7yrs ago
flightstats

FlightStats API Client

MIT
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
7
0
2yrs ago