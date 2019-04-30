Categories
10 Best JavaScript Transporation API Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
nu
node-uber
Uber API nodejs wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
848
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mc
mbta-client
JavaScript client for the MBTA API v3
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sky
skyscannerjs
✈️ Promise access to Skyscanner travel APIs.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
175
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
node-lyft
Node SDK for the Lyft Public API
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
59
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nur
node-uber-rider
A library that helps who wants to use Uber API with fast and easy methods ✨
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sky
skyscanner
Skyscanner's public API for Node.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
iat
iatacodes
NodeJS Library for AirLabs API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
20
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ube
uberapi
nodejs UBER api
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
16
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ble
blekingetrafiken
A fully async API written in ES6 for retrieval of public transport information, schedules and routes in Blekinge
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ln
lyft-node
This is a Node.js Wrapper for the Lyft API's public scope endpoints
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
air
airlabs
NodeJS Library for AirLabs API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
citibike
A Node.js library for Citibike's REST API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
37
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
10mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lc
lyft-cli
This is a Lyft Command Line Interface
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mu
machinepack-uber
Communicate with the Uber API to get price estimates, time estimates, etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
ruter-api
Node.js Ruter# API wrapper
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ni
node-imhdsk
An unofficial API for grabbing data from imhd.sk
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
lc
lyft-client
This is a Node.js Wrapper for the Lyft API's public scope endpoints
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ube
uberjs
Uber API Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
uc
uber-client
🚗 For da Uberz, ya Gooberz
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sn
skyscanner-node
Skyscanner SDK for Node
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
urr
uber-ride-request
A Node module to make a one click ride request.
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nug
node-uber-gmaps
Uber API nodejs wrapper
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
171
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
spb
skyscanner-promise-browse
A JS wrapper around the Skyscanner API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ua
uber-api
NodeJS implementation of Uber API
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
fli
flightstats
FlightStats API Client
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Another Package