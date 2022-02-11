Categories
10 Best JavaScript Touch Events Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
swi
swiper
Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33
Great Documentation
25
Easy to Use
15
Performant
react-native-gesture-handler
Declarative API exposing platform native touch and gesture system to React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
457K
Last Commit
7d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
react-use-gesture
👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vte
vue2-touch-events
Support simple touch events (tap / swipe / touch hold)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
jut
jquery-ui-touch-punch
A duck punch for adding touch events to jQuery UI
Save
GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.2K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
jt
jquery-touchswipe
TouchSwipe is a jquery plugin to be used with jQuery on touch input devices such as iPad, iPhone etc.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
1
Slow
rng
react-native-gesture-detector
Create and detect custom, complex gestures in React Native. 🍭
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ao
angular-ontouch
You can use Prevent the 300ms Click Delay on Mobile Device By touch Event
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
res
react-easy-swipe
Easy handler for common swipe operations
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
251K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-touch
AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
interacto-angular
Front-end framework for processing user interface events in Angular
Save
GPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-hammerjs
ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
132K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-material-ripple
Base component for touchable elements
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
33.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rh
react-hammerjs
ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
917
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nlp
ngx-long-press2
Angular Library to handle long mouse clicks event for desktop and long touch events for mobile and tablets
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue-touch
Hammer.js wrapper for Vue.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
ne
ng2-events
Supercharge your Angular2+ event handling
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rf
react-fastclick
Fast Touch Events for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rr
react-reorder
Drag & drop, touch enabled, reorderable / sortable list, React component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-tappable
Tappable component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
855
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ah
angular-hammer
Hammer.js v2 support for AngularJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rte
react-touch-events
Enable tap / swipe events for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngtouch
A angular module to add directives for touch devices.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rt
react-touch
React wrapper components that make touch events easy
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
934
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jte
@open-xchange/jquery-touch-events
A collection of mobile event plugins for jQuery.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
709
Weekly Downloads
819
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-point
Fast touch events for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
672
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-touch-through-view
Component library that allows for scroll views and table views to scroll over interactable content without poor performing size and bounds animations.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
646
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
alp
angular-long-press
Long press support for both desktop and mobile when used in AngularJS framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
636
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@appandflow/touchable
React-Native button helper library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
562
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rse
react-swipe-events
Swipe (Touch) event for react component as npm package
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
mt
mn-touch
Ultrafast AngularJS touch events directive - DISMISSED
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
349
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ag
angular-gestures
AngularJS directive that adds support for multi touch gestures to your app. Based on hammer.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rs
react-swiper
Detects and triggers touch events for swiping such as onSwipeLeft, onSwipeDown, etc. with ReactJS
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bjt
benmajor-jquery-touch-events
A collection of mobile event plugins for jQuery.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
709
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jf
jquery.finger
✌️ jQuery touch & gestures, fingers in the nose.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
af
angular-flickity
👆 An AngularJS wrapper for Flickity (Touch, responsive, flickable carousels)
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vta
vue-tap-and-hold
This is a lightweight vue plugin for Tap Event and Long Press Event in mobile
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vmm
vue-mouse-menu
基于vue2.6，多端支持的弹出菜单插件，只有9kb
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-event-components
🛰 A set of React components designed to handle global events (interval, keyboard, touch, mouse, etc)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngtap
A angular module to add directive `ng-tap`.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ap
angular-pressure
angular-pressure is a JavaScript library that makes dealing with Apple's Force Touch and 3D Touch simple.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vme
vue-mobile-event
vue mobile event
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Buggy
rns
react-native-sooji-animated-input
Simple instances of gesture handling + animations in react-native. Developed by :
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtm
vue-tap-mixin
Vue tap evnet mixin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
roe
react-outside-events
Handle events from outside of element
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
st
@ls-age/svelte-touch
Touch events for svelte.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vmt
vue-mobile-tap
mobile tap event for vue.js
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ngtouchmove
A angular module to add directive `ng-touchmove`.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
jt
jquery.touch
Adds touch gesture events to jQuery
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-touchable-bounce
React Native <TouchableBounce /> component
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
