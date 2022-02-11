openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Touch Events Libraries

swi

swiper

Most modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
30.1K
Weekly Downloads
887K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant

react-native-gesture-handler

Declarative API exposing platform native touch and gesture system to React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
457K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
5
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

react-use-gesture

👇Bread n butter utility for component-tied mouse/touch gestures in React and Vanilla Javascript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.9K
Weekly Downloads
180K
Last Commit
11d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vte

vue2-touch-events

Support simple touch events (tap / swipe / touch hold)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
514
Weekly Downloads
40.7K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
jut

jquery-ui-touch-punch

A duck punch for adding touch events to jQuery UI

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.4K
Weekly Downloads
50.2K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
jt

jquery-touchswipe

TouchSwipe is a jquery plugin to be used with jQuery on touch input devices such as iPad, iPhone etc.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4.1K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
1Slow
rng

react-native-gesture-detector

Create and detect custom, complex gestures in React Native. 🍭

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
74
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ao

angular-ontouch

You can use Prevent the 300ms Click Delay on Mobile Device By touch Event

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
res

react-easy-swipe

Easy handler for common swipe operations

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
99
Weekly Downloads
251K
Last Commit
7mos ago

angular-touch

AngularJS - HTML enhanced for web apps!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
59.5K
Weekly Downloads
56.2K
Last Commit
2mos ago

interacto-angular

Front-end framework for processing user interface events in Angular

GPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
13d ago

rc-hammerjs

ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
132K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rnm

react-native-material-ripple

Base component for touchable elements

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
383
Weekly Downloads
33.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rh

react-hammerjs

ReactJS / HammerJS integration. Support touch events in your React app.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
917
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nlp

ngx-long-press2

Angular Library to handle long mouse clicks event for desktop and long touch events for mobile and tablets

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
83
Last Commit
1mo ago

vue-touch

Hammer.js wrapper for Vue.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
9.4K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
ne

ng2-events

Supercharge your Angular2+ event handling

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
16
Weekly Downloads
48
Last Commit
2mos ago
rf

react-fastclick

Fast Touch Events for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
481
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rr

react-reorder

Drag & drop, touch enabled, reorderable / sortable list, React component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
215
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rt

react-tappable

Tappable component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
855
Weekly Downloads
4.1K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ah

angular-hammer

Hammer.js v2 support for AngularJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
190
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
rte

react-touch-events

Enable tap / swipe events for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago

ngtouch

A angular module to add directives for touch devices.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rt

react-touch

React wrapper components that make touch events easy

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
30
Weekly Downloads
934
Last Commit
4yrs ago
jte

@open-xchange/jquery-touch-events

A collection of mobile event plugins for jQuery.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
709
Weekly Downloads
819
Last Commit
1yr ago

react-point

Fast touch events for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
672
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rnt

react-native-touch-through-view

Component library that allows for scroll views and table views to scroll over interactable content without poor performing size and bounds animations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
646
Last Commit
2yrs ago
alp

angular-long-press

Long press support for both desktop and mobile when used in AngularJS framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
636
Last Commit
6yrs ago

@appandflow/touchable

React-Native button helper library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
562
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rse

react-swipe-events

Swipe (Touch) event for react component as npm package

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
461
Last Commit
4yrs ago
mt

mn-touch

Ultrafast AngularJS touch events directive - DISMISSED

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
46
Weekly Downloads
349
Last Commit
6yrs ago
ag

angular-gestures

AngularJS directive that adds support for multi touch gestures to your app. Based on hammer.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
277
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rs

react-swiper

Detects and triggers touch events for swiping such as onSwipeLeft, onSwipeDown, etc. with ReactJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
6yrs ago
bjt

benmajor-jquery-touch-events

A collection of mobile event plugins for jQuery.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
709
Weekly Downloads
210
Last Commit
1yr ago
jf

jquery.finger

✌️ jQuery touch & gestures, fingers in the nose.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
425
Weekly Downloads
135
Last Commit
4yrs ago
af

angular-flickity

👆 An AngularJS wrapper for Flickity (Touch, responsive, flickable carousels)

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
86
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vta

vue-tap-and-hold

This is a lightweight vue plugin for Tap Event and Long Press Event in mobile

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vmm

vue-mouse-menu

基于vue2.6，多端支持的弹出菜单插件，只有9kb

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
77
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-event-components

🛰 A set of React components designed to handle global events (interval, keyboard, touch, mouse, etc)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
272
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
4yrs ago

ngtap

A angular module to add directive `ng-tap`.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
14
Last Commit
5yrs ago
ap

angular-pressure

angular-pressure is a JavaScript library that makes dealing with Apple's Force Touch and 3D Touch simple.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
12
Last Commit
5yrs ago
vme

vue-mobile-event

vue mobile event

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Buggy
rns

react-native-sooji-animated-input

Simple instances of gesture handling + animations in react-native. Developed by :

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
3yrs ago
vtm

vue-tap-mixin

Vue tap evnet mixin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
7
Last Commit
1yr ago
roe

react-outside-events

Handle events from outside of element

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
3yrs ago
st

@ls-age/svelte-touch

Touch events for svelte.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
vmt

vue-mobile-tap

mobile tap event for vue.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
2yrs ago

ngtouchmove

A angular module to add directive `ng-touchmove`.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
5
Last Commit
5yrs ago
jt

jquery.touch

Adds touch gesture events to jQuery

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
161
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnt

react-native-touchable-bounce

React Native <TouchableBounce /> component

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
4yrs ago