openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Tooltip Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

@popperjs/core

A low-level toolkit to position floating elements while intelligently keeping them in view. Tooltips, popovers, dropdowns, menus, and more

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.7M
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
5Performant
4Highly Customizable

bpmn-js

A BPMN 2.0 rendering toolkit and web modeler.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tj

tippy.js

Tooltip, popover, dropdown, and menu library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
959K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
np

ngx-popperjs

An Angular 8+ wrapper for @popperjs/core

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Performant
rt

react-tooltip

react tooltip component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
829K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
3Great Documentation

rc-tooltip

React Tooltip

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
839
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Highly Customizable
rea

@tippyjs/react

React component for Tippy.js (official)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
425K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
vt

v-tooltip

Easy tooltips with Vue 2.x

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
173K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
vp

vue-popperjs

🐳 VueJS popover component based popper.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
too

tooltipster

A jQuery tooltip plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback