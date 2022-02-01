Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Tooltip Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
@popperjs/core
A low-level toolkit to position floating elements while intelligently keeping them in view. Tooltips, popovers, dropdowns, menus, and more
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
19.8K
Weekly Downloads
6.7M
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
19
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
5
Performant
4
Highly Customizable
bpmn-js
A BPMN 2.0 rendering toolkit and web modeler.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.8K
Weekly Downloads
30K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
tj
tippy.js
Tooltip, popover, dropdown, and menu library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.7K
Weekly Downloads
959K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.3
/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
np
ngx-popperjs
An Angular 8+ wrapper for @popperjs/core
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
34
Weekly Downloads
7.9K
Last Commit
10d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Performant
rt
react-tooltip
react tooltip component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
829K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
4
Easy to Use
4
Highly Customizable
3
Great Documentation
rc-tooltip
React Tooltip
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
839
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Highly Customizable
rea
@tippyjs/react
React component for Tippy.js (official)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
425K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Hard to Use
vt
v-tooltip
Easy tooltips with Vue 2.x
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
173K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
1
Highly Customizable
vp
vue-popperjs
🐳 VueJS popover component based popper.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
409
Weekly Downloads
25.6K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
too
tooltipster
A jQuery tooltip plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
13.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package