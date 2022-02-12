openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Toast Libraries

sweetalert2

A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Highly Customizable
6Easy to Use

igniteui-angular

A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
react-toastify

React notification made easy 🚀 !

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
937K
Last Commit
13d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26Great Documentation
20Easy to Use
14Highly Customizable

@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap

Angular powered Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
402K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
5Easy to Use
3Performant
react-hot-toast

Smoking hot React Notifications 🔥

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
2Performant

rc-notification

React Notification

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
635K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable
notistack

Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.8/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
2Performant
toastify-js

Pure JavaScript library for better notification messages

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
24.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ngx-toastr

🍞 Angular Toastr

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
275K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Easy to Use
5Highly Customizable
react-toast-notifications

🍞 A toast notification system for react

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
294K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vue-toastification

Vue notifications made easy!

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
37.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup

🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vue-toast-notification

Yet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js 🌷

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
15d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-native-dropdownalert

A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
vue-notification

🍦 Vue.js 2 library for showing notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
60.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-redux-toastr

react-redux-toastr is a toastr message implemented with Redux

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
36.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
angular-notifier

A well designed, fully animated, highly customizable, and easy-to-use notification library for your Angular application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Abandoned
notyf

👻 A minimalistic, responsive, vanilla JavaScript library to show toast notifications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
8mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
angular2-notifications

> A light and easy to use notifications library for Angular 2. ~~It features both regular page notifications (toasts) and push notifications.~~

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
react-native-root-toast

react native toast like component, pure javascript solution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use

toastr

Simple javascript toast notifications

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
ng-snotify

Angular 2+ Notification Center

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
show-toast-box

Show-Toast-Box is lightweight react.js library to show a toasts and notifications within your react application.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/toast

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
notie

🔔 a clean and simple notification, input, and selection suite for javascript, with no dependencies

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vue-sweetalert2

A convenient wrapper for sweetalert2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
1.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Abandoned
reapop

📮 A simple and customizable React notifications system

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
2d ago

@clayui/alert

A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
3d ago
react-native-toast-message

Animated toast message component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
658
Weekly Downloads
33.3K
Last Commit
8d ago
@react-md/alert

React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
14d ago
jquery-toasts

A simple & lightweight toast messages library for jQuery

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

@ngneat/hot-toast

🍞 Smoking hot Notifications for Angular. Lightweight, customizable and beautiful by default.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
mosha-vue-toastify

A light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-notifications

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
@zerodevx/svelte-toast

Simple elegant toast notifications

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
21d ago
react-notifications-component

Delightful and highly customisable React Component to notify your users

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
5d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-notifications

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago

@welcome-ui/toast

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
465
Last Commit
4d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-notifications

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
vue-dk-toast

Lightweight toast-notification plugin for Vue 3 🍞

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
@vuesimple/vs-toast

🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
12d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-notifications

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
649
Last Commit
6d ago
ember-toastr

Wrapper for Toastr.js notifications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
bulma-toast

Bulma's pure JavaScript extension to display toasts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
react-native-styled-toast

A theme friendly, easy to use react-native toast component built using styled-components and styled-system.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
434
Last Commit
12d ago
react-alert

alerts for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
24.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
toast-me

Tiny tool for show toast-like notifications on the web page.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
3mos ago

@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap

Angular powered Bootstrap

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
izitoast-react

react wrapper for izi toast

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3mos ago