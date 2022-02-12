Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Toast Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
sweetalert2
A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
14.2K
Weekly Downloads
378K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9
Great Documentation
7
Highly Customizable
6
Easy to Use
igniteui-angular
A complete library of Angular-native, Material-based UI components.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
506
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rt
react-toastify
React notification made easy 🚀 !
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.4K
Weekly Downloads
937K
Last Commit
13d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
6.83KB
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
33
Top Feedback
26
Great Documentation
20
Easy to Use
14
Highly Customizable
@ng-bootstrap/ng-bootstrap
Angular powered Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
402K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6
Great Documentation
5
Easy to Use
3
Performant
rht
react-hot-toast
Smoking hot React Notifications 🔥
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.6K
Weekly Downloads
160K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
rc-notification
React Notification
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
314
Weekly Downloads
635K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
not
notistack
Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
342K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.8
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
2
Performant
tj
toastify-js
Pure JavaScript library for better notification messages
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
829
Weekly Downloads
24.5K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nt
ngx-toastr
🍞 Angular Toastr
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
275K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.6
/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9
Great Documentation
7
Easy to Use
5
Highly Customizable
rtn
react-toast-notifications
🍞 A toast notification system for react
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
294K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
vt
vue-toastification
Vue notifications made easy!
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
37.8K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
nap
@costlydeveloper/ngx-awesome-popup
🚀 Open-source - The world's easiest, most powerful Angular dialog modal framework. Confirmation box, Alert box, Toast notification, Cookie banner, Any dynamic dialog content.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
609
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vtn
vue-toast-notification
Yet another toast notification plugin for Vue.js 🌷
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
328
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
15d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rnd
react-native-dropdownalert
A simple alert to notify users about new chat messages, something went wrong or everything is ok.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
10.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
vn
vue-notification
🍦 Vue.js 2 library for showing notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.2K
Weekly Downloads
60.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
rrt
react-redux-toastr
react-redux-toastr is a toastr message implemented with Redux
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
748
Weekly Downloads
36.7K
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
an
angular-notifier
A well designed, fully animated, highly customizable, and easy-to-use notification library for your Angular application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
200
Weekly Downloads
10.6K
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Abandoned
not
notyf
👻 A minimalistic, responsive, vanilla JavaScript library to show toast notifications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.1K
Weekly Downloads
21K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
an
angular2-notifications
> A light and easy to use notifications library for Angular 2. ~~It features both regular page notifications (toasts) and push notifications.~~
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.8K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
rnr
react-native-root-toast
react native toast like component, pure javascript solution
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
15.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.2
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
2
Easy to Use
toastr
Simple javascript toast notifications
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.1K
Weekly Downloads
170K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3
Easy to Use
2
Great Documentation
2
Performant
ns
ng-snotify
Angular 2+ Notification Center
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
310
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
stb
show-toast-box
Show-Toast-Box is lightweight react.js library to show a toasts and notifications within your react application.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
56
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/toast
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
231K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
not
notie
🔔 a clean and simple notification, input, and selection suite for javascript, with no dependencies
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.4K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vs
vue-sweetalert2
A convenient wrapper for sweetalert2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
532
Weekly Downloads
35K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
1.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Abandoned
rea
reapop
📮 A simple and customizable React notifications system
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
2d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@clayui/alert
A web implementation of the Lexicon Experience Language
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
590
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-toast-message
Animated toast message component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
658
Weekly Downloads
33.3K
Last Commit
8d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ale
@react-md/alert
React material design - An accessible React component library built from the Material Design guidelines in Sass
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
14d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
jt
jquery-toasts
A simple & lightweight toast messages library for jQuery
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
@ngneat/hot-toast
🍞 Smoking hot Notifications for Angular. Lightweight, customizable and beautiful by default.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
515
Weekly Downloads
3.6K
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
mvt
mosha-vue-toastify
A light weight and fun Vue 3 toast or notification or snack bar or however you wanna call it library.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-notifications
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
9.6K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
st
@zerodevx/svelte-toast
Simple elegant toast notifications
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
21d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
7.32KB
Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-notifications-component
Delightful and highly customisable React Component to notify your users
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
30.2K
Last Commit
5d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-notifications
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
not
notiflix
Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
302
Weekly Downloads
3.1K
Last Commit
16d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/toast
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
465
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-notifications
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vdt
vue-dk-toast
Lightweight toast-notification plugin for Vue 3 🍞
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vt
@vuesimple/vs-toast
🌈 A Simple collection of tiny vue packages. Perfect for all your daily coding scenarios.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-notifications
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
649
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
et
ember-toastr
Wrapper for Toastr.js notifications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
3.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bt
bulma-toast
Bulma's pure JavaScript extension to display toasts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
120
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-styled-toast
A theme friendly, easy to use react-native toast component built using styled-components and styled-system.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
434
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ra
react-alert
alerts for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
588
Weekly Downloads
24.8K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
tm
toast-me
Tiny tool for show toast-like notifications on the web page.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
143
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@melonthierry/ng-bootstrap
Angular powered Bootstrap
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
7.9K
Weekly Downloads
58
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
ir
izitoast-react
react wrapper for izi toast
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
152
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package