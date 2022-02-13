openbase logo
ut

use-timer

A timer hook for React

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
152
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
1d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rit

react-idle-timer

User activity timer component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
612
Weekly Downloads
192K
Last Commit
4mos ago
rnb

react-native-background-timer

Emit event periodically (even when app is in the background)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.3K
Weekly Downloads
34.3K
Last Commit
13d ago

bree

🚥 The best job scheduler for Node.js and JavaScript with cron, dates, ms, later, and human-friendly support. Works in Node v12.11.0+, uses worker threads to spawn sandboxed processes, and supports async/await, retries, throttling, concurrency, and cancelable promises (graceful shutdown). Simple, fast, and lightweight. Made for @ForwardEmail and @ladjs.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
13.4K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant

timers-browserify

timers module for browserify

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
13.1M
Last Commit
1yr ago
tn

timer-node

♾️ A timestamp-based timer that enables tracking elapsed time.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
8mos ago
cro

croner

Trigger functions and/or evaluate cron expressions in JavaScript. No dependencies. Most features. All environments.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36
Weekly Downloads
817
Last Commit
5d ago
rnc

react-native-countdown-circle-timer

Lightweight React/React Native countdown timer component with color and progress animation based on SVG

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
395
Weekly Downloads
3.7K
Last Commit
16d ago
rts

react-time-sync

A React library to synchronize timers across an application

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
388
Last Commit
4d ago
ri

react-interval

🍇 Monorepo for React components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
10mos ago
etl

elapsed-time-logger

Similiar to console.time() but returns readable elapsed time e.g Label: 1 hour 20 minutes 10.3 seconds

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
754
Last Commit
6mos ago
rth

react-timing-hooks

React hooks for setTimeout, setInterval, requestAnimationFrame, requestIdleCallback

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
19
Weekly Downloads
356
Last Commit
12d ago
exe

exectimer

Very simple module to calculate block execution time.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
38
Weekly Downloads
6.9K
Last Commit
15d ago
nan

nanotimer

A much higher accuracy timer object that makes use of the node.js hrtime function call.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
139
Weekly Downloads
147K
Last Commit
5yrs ago

react-timer-mixin

TimerMixin provides timer functions for executing code in the future that are safely cleaned up when the component unmounts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
311
Weekly Downloads
139K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rct

react-compound-timer

Create timers easily with React!

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
127
Weekly Downloads
23.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Hard to Use
1Unwelcoming Community
rt

react-timeout

Component wrapper for setTimeout et al that cleans up after itself.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
129
Weekly Downloads
16.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rut

react-use-timeout

React hooks for setTimeout and setInterval.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
sea

session-expiration-alert

Angular module for session expiration alert

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
126
Last Commit
1mo ago

request-received

Route middleware for Koa and Express that adds a request received high-resolution timer and Date to the request object using easily accessible Symbols to prevent request object pollution. Made for Cabin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rcc

react-countdown-clock

HTML5 canvas countdown clock React component

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
183
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6mos ago
rns

react-native-stopwatch-timer

A stopwatch/timer component for React Native.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
76
Weekly Downloads
608
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ts

timer-stopwatch

A stopwatch and countdown timer module for node.js

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
415
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rea

reactutils

Common utilities for React based apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
331
Last Commit

react-timer

A simple react timer component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
239
Last Commit
2yrs ago
bt

block-timer

A node.js timer implementation for timing blocks of code that are run one or more times

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
156
Last Commit
8yrs ago
rtw

react-timer-wrapper

Composable React Timer component that passes status props to children, in addition to some basic callbacks. Can be used at a countdown timer ⏲ or as stopwatch ⏱ to track time while active.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
137
Last Commit
1yr ago
rit

react-interval-timer

React Component Wrapper for setTimeout and setInterval.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
81
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rth

react-timers-hooks

React reusable hooks for Timeout and Interval

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
65
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnf

react-native-flip-timer

A Flip Timer implementation in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
71
Weekly Downloads
51
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnf

react-native-flip-countdown-timer

A Flip Countdown Timer implementation in React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
46
Last Commit
3yrs ago

express-middleware-timer

A simple timer implementation for debugging express middleware.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7
Weekly Downloads
40
Last Commit
6yrs ago
uti

use-timeoutable-interval

A react hook to schedule and clear timed functions declaratively

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
29
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rtc

react-time-counter

very simple react timer component with multiple customisation options along with callback support

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
23
Last Commit
ec

express-chrono

Simple hrtime chronometer with Expressjs middleware. Request timer, process timer.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
10
Last Commit
5yrs ago
uss

use-set-safe-timeout

React hook that provides a version of 'window.setTimeout' that clears the timeout on unmount

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
1yr ago
rwt

react-with-timer-hoc

React HOC that simplifies usage of setTimeout-based timers.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
tim

@hooks/timeout

React hook to delay function execution

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
nit

ng-inactivity-timer

A collection of Angular libraries

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
1yr ago
uct

use-cancelable-timeout

Declarative React hook for executing (and canceling) a function after a timeout.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
3
Last Commit
3yrs ago
ru

react-usesessiontimer

A hook to get session timer functionality

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
3yrs ago
est

express-split-timer

An express utility and middleware generator for gathering accurate intra-route timing metrics

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago
rst

redux-saga-timer

setTimeout-support for sagas and side-effects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit