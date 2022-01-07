Categories
10 Best JavaScript Timeline Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
vis-timeline
📈 Create a fully customizable, interactive timelines and 2d-graphs with items and ranges.
Save
(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
913
Weekly Downloads
33.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Easy to Use
1
Performant
rnt
react-native-timeline-flatlist
FlatList based timeline component for React Native for iOS and Android
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
frappe-gantt
Open Source Javascript Gantt
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
svt
simple-vue-timeline
A simple but customizable and reactive timeline vue component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-calendar-timeline
A modern and responsive react timeline component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.4
/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3
Abandoned
2
Poor Documentation
at
angular-timeline
An Angular.JS directive that generates a responsive, data-driven vertical timeline to tell a story, show history or describe a sequence of events.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsp
react-step-progress-bar
A library to create stunning progress bars and steps in React.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Highly Customizable
aframe-animation-timeline-component
📦 A super collection of A-Frame components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
tv
timeline-vuejs
Minimalist Timeline ⏳ with VueJS 💚
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
499
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
js
jquery-steps
A powerful jQuery wizard plugin that supports accessibility and HTML5.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vct
vue-cute-timeline
A cute timeline component for Vue.js.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
850
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
1
Easy to Use
gst
gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar
Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
2
Highly Customizable
1
Easy to Use
rc
react-chrono
🕜 Modern Timeline Component for React
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rc-steps
React Steps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
636K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-gantt
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-gantt
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rvt
react-vertical-timeline-component
Vertical timeline for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
15.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-gantt
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
982
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
np-ui-lib
Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rwt
react-window-timeline
A modern and responsive headless React timeline component.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vht
vue-horizontal-timeline
Just a simple horizontal timeline component made with Vue.js (works with Vue 2 & Vue 3)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
2mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nmt
ngx-mzd-timeline
Minimalist's vertical timeline library for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
722
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
amt
angular-mgl-timeline
Timeline component for Angular
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnb
react-native-beautiful-timeline
Fully customizable, beautifully designed Timeline for React Native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
nta
ngx-timeline-albe
Component for rendering timelines from the your data.
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vue
@growthbunker/vuetimeline
🕵️♀️🕵️♂️ One easy-to-use component for Vue.js to build beautiful responsive timelines.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
446
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rch
react-calendar-heatmap
An svg calendar heatmap inspired by github's contribution graph
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
924
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-timeline-9000
React Timeline
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
12d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rht
react-horizontal-timeline
[Not maintained] A Timeline component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-step-indicator
A simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the ViewPager and ListView.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
ret
react-event-timeline
A responsive event timeline in React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
react-timeseries-charts
Declarative and modular timeseries charting components for React
Save
BSD-3-Clause-LBNL
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
762
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
sma
smartwizard
The awesome jQuery step wizard plugin
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
694
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
react-visjs-timeline
React component for the vis.js timeline module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Poor Documentation
1
Buggy
vvt
vue-visjs-timeline
Vue component for the vis.js timeline module.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bvt
bootstrap-vue-timeline
A simple timeline component with Bootstrap-Vue.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vp
vue-pipeline
A pipeline component like jenkins blue ocean plugin.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rvt
react-vis-timeline
React component for the vis-timeline module
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nts
ngx-time-scheduler
A simple Angular Timeline Scheduler library. Note: New version is coming out by 1st August, 2021
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
7mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
react-timelines
React Timelines Library
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
nrt
ngx-rend-timeline
Minimalist's vertical timeline library for Angular applications.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rit
react-image-timeline
📆 An image-centric timeline component for React.js
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
880
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
angular-vertical-timeline
Vertical Timeline component for angular 4+
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
851
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vtc
vue-timeline-component
[![npm package](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/vue-timeline-component.svg)](https://www.npmjs.org/package/vue-timeline-component) [![GitHub license](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT-blue.svg)](https://github.com/0xdv/vue-timeline-component/blob/mast
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vgs
vue-gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar
<h1 align="center">VUE WRAPPER FOR <a href="https://github.com/neuronetio/gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar">gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar</a></h1>
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
395
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
ht
@mailtop/horizontal-timeline
Horizontal timeline component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
336
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vue-light-timeline
A mobile first lightweight vue timeline components
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
309
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rgt
react-gantt-timeline
[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/react-gantt-timeline.svg?style=flat-square)](http://npm.im/react-gantt-timeline) [![MIT License](https://img.shields.io/npm/l/react-list.svg?style=flat-square)](http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT) [![Travis](https://tr
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
clinical-timeline
Use d3-timeline to visualize clinical data
Save
AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
258
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
tim
@next-level-integration/timeline
Timeline angular component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
