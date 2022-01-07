openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Timeline Libraries

vis-timeline

📈 Create a fully customizable, interactive timelines and 2d-graphs with items and ranges.

(Apache-2.0 OR MIT)
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
913
Weekly Downloads
33.8K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
rnt

react-native-timeline-flatlist

FlatList based timeline component for React Native for iOS and Android

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
281
Weekly Downloads
2.7K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback

frappe-gantt

Open Source Javascript Gantt

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
7.4K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
svt

simple-vue-timeline

A simple but customizable and reactive timeline vue component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-calendar-timeline

A modern and responsive react timeline component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.5K
Weekly Downloads
20.3K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
3.4/ 5
5
Top Feedback
3Abandoned
2Poor Documentation
at

angular-timeline

An Angular.JS directive that generates a responsive, data-driven vertical timeline to tell a story, show history or describe a sequence of events.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
412
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
6yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rsp

react-step-progress-bar

A library to create stunning progress bars and steps in React.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
11.5K
Last Commit
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

aframe-animation-timeline-component

📦 A super collection of A-Frame components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
92
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
tv

timeline-vuejs

Minimalist Timeline ⏳ with VueJS 💚

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
106
Weekly Downloads
499
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
js

jquery-steps

A powerful jQuery wizard plugin that supports accessibility and HTML5.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.7K
Weekly Downloads
4.3K
Last Commit
7yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
vct

vue-cute-timeline

A cute timeline component for Vue.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
305
Weekly Downloads
850
Last Commit
4mos ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
1Easy to Use
gst

gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar

Gantt Gantt Gantt Timeline Schedule Calendar [ javascript gantt, js gantt, projects gantt, timeline, scheduler, gantt timeline, reservation timeline, react gantt, angular gantt, vue gantt, svelte gantt, booking manager ]

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
24d ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Highly Customizable
1Easy to Use
rc

react-chrono

🕜 Modern Timeline Component for React

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
9d ago

rc-steps

React Steps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
636K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-gantt

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
2.3K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-gantt

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
2K
Last Commit
6d ago
rvt

react-vertical-timeline-component

Vertical timeline for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
766
Weekly Downloads
15.7K
Last Commit
4mos ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-gantt

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
982
Last Commit
6d ago

np-ui-lib

Native Angular UI Components and Design Framework

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
194
Last Commit
2mos ago
rwt

react-window-timeline

A modern and responsive headless React timeline component.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
67
Last Commit
8mos ago
vht

vue-horizontal-timeline

Just a simple horizontal timeline component made with Vue.js (works with Vue 2 & Vue 3)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
199
Last Commit
2mos ago
nmt

ngx-mzd-timeline

Minimalist's vertical timeline library for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
722
Last Commit
3d ago
amt

angular-mgl-timeline

Timeline component for Angular

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
63
Weekly Downloads
1.2K
Last Commit
9mos ago
rnb

react-native-beautiful-timeline

Fully customizable, beautifully designed Timeline for React Native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
111
Weekly Downloads
66
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
nta

ngx-timeline-albe

Component for rendering timelines from the your data.

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
73
Last Commit
4mos ago
vue

@growthbunker/vuetimeline

🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️ One easy-to-use component for Vue.js to build beautiful responsive timelines.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
298
Weekly Downloads
446
Last Commit
6mos ago
rch

react-calendar-heatmap

An svg calendar heatmap inspired by github's contribution graph

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
924
Weekly Downloads
16.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-timeline-9000

React Timeline

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
84
Last Commit
12d ago
rht

react-horizontal-timeline

[Not maintained] A Timeline component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
275
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
5mos ago
rns

react-native-step-indicator

A simple react-native implementation of step indicator widget compatible with the ViewPager and ListView.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.2K
Weekly Downloads
10.1K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
ret

react-event-timeline

A responsive event timeline in React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-
GitHub Stars
521
Weekly Downloads
9.9K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

react-timeseries-charts

Declarative and modular timeseries charting components for React

BSD-3-Clause-LBNL
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
762
Weekly Downloads
4.6K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
sma

smartwizard

The awesome jQuery step wizard plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
694
Weekly Downloads
4.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

react-visjs-timeline

React component for the vis.js timeline module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
198
Weekly Downloads
3.8K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
1Buggy
vvt

vue-visjs-timeline

Vue component for the vis.js timeline module.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
27
Last Commit
8mos ago
bvt

bootstrap-vue-timeline

A simple timeline component with Bootstrap-Vue.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
7mos ago
vp

vue-pipeline

A pipeline component like jenkins blue ocean plugin.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
241
Weekly Downloads
69
Last Commit
8mos ago
rvt

react-vis-timeline

React component for the vis-timeline module

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
33
Weekly Downloads
1.8K
Last Commit
1yr ago
nts

ngx-time-scheduler

A simple Angular Timeline Scheduler library. Note: New version is coming out by 1st August, 2021

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
228
Last Commit
7mos ago

react-timelines

React Timelines Library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
192
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nrt

ngx-rend-timeline

Minimalist's vertical timeline library for Angular applications.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
95
Last Commit
6mos ago
rit

react-image-timeline

📆 An image-centric timeline component for React.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
81
Weekly Downloads
880
Last Commit
1yr ago

angular-vertical-timeline

Vertical Timeline component for angular 4+

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
41
Weekly Downloads
851
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vtc

vue-timeline-component

[![npm package](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/vue-timeline-component.svg)](https://www.npmjs.org/package/vue-timeline-component) [![GitHub license](https://img.shields.io/badge/license-MIT-blue.svg)](https://github.com/0xdv/vue-timeline-component/blob/mast

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14
Weekly Downloads
68
Last Commit
1mo ago
vgs

vue-gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar

<h1 align="center">VUE WRAPPER FOR <a href="https://github.com/neuronetio/gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar">gantt-schedule-timeline-calendar</a></h1>

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
395
Last Commit
ht

@mailtop/horizontal-timeline

Horizontal timeline component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
336
Last Commit

vue-light-timeline

A mobile first lightweight vue timeline components

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
88
Weekly Downloads
309
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rgt

react-gantt-timeline

[![npm](https://img.shields.io/npm/v/react-gantt-timeline.svg?style=flat-square)](http://npm.im/react-gantt-timeline) [![MIT License](https://img.shields.io/npm/l/react-list.svg?style=flat-square)](http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT) [![Travis](https://tr

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
304
Last Commit

clinical-timeline

Use d3-timeline to visualize clinical data

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
258
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tim

@next-level-integration/timeline

Timeline angular component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
204
Last Commit