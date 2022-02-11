Categories
10 Best JavaScript Threading Libraries
scramjet
Simple yet powerful live data computation framework
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
214
Weekly Downloads
5K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
thr
threads
🧵 Make web workers & worker threads as simple as a function call.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.4K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
3.0
/ 5
continuation-local-storage
implementation of https://github.com/joyent/node/issues/5243
BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
bpmn-engine
BPMN 2.0 execution engine. Open source javascript workflow engine.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
651
Weekly Downloads
295
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
comlink-loader
Webpack loader to offload modules to Worker threads seamlessly using Comlink.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
586
Weekly Downloads
11.3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@esfx/threading-mutex
A suite of packages designed to provide low-level APIs for interoperable libraries.
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
133
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
greenlet
🦎 Move an async function into its own thread.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.5K
Weekly Downloads
974
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
worker-threads-pool
Easily manage a pool of Node.js Worker Threads
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
415
Weekly Downloads
542
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
microjob
A tiny wrapper for turning Node.js worker threads into easy-to-use routines for heavy CPU loads.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
490
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
wasm-worker
Move a WebAssembly module into its own thread
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
229
Weekly Downloads
34
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
threadpool-js
Javascript thread pool implementation using web workers.
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
13
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
threads_a_gogo
TAGG :: threads_a_gogo :: Simple and fast JavaScript threads for Node.js
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
6
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
threadless
Threading for nodejs and the browser built on web workers
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
9
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
