10 Best JavaScript Threading Libraries

scramjet

Simple yet powerful live data computation framework

214
5K
3d ago
5.0/ 5
thr

threads

🧵 Make web workers & worker threads as simple as a function call.

2.4K
114K
3d ago
3.0/ 5
cls

continuation-local-storage

implementation of https://github.com/joyent/node/issues/5243

1.1K
1.4M
4yrs ago
be

bpmn-engine

BPMN 2.0 execution engine. Open source javascript workflow engine.

651
295
4mos ago

comlink-loader

Webpack loader to offload modules to Worker threads seamlessly using Comlink.

586
11.3K
2yrs ago

@esfx/threading-mutex

A suite of packages designed to provide low-level APIs for interoperable libraries.

133
13
3mos ago
gre

greenlet

🦎 Move an async function into its own thread.

4.5K
974
2yrs ago
wtp

worker-threads-pool

Easily manage a pool of Node.js Worker Threads

415
542
3yrs ago
mic

microjob

A tiny wrapper for turning Node.js worker threads into easy-to-use routines for heavy CPU loads.

2K
490
1yr ago
ww

wasm-worker

Move a WebAssembly module into its own thread

229
34
3yrs ago
tj

threadpool-js

Javascript thread pool implementation using web workers.

48
13
6yrs ago
tag

threads_a_gogo

TAGG :: threads_a_gogo :: Simple and fast JavaScript threads for Node.js

1.4K
6
5yrs ago
thr

threadless

Threading for nodejs and the browser built on web workers

9
0
8yrs ago