10 Best JavaScript Textfield Libraries

tab

table

Formats data into a string table.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
23.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
pro

prompts

❯ Lightweight, beautiful and user-friendly interactive prompts

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
17.9M
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
4Performant
tt

text-table

generate borderless text table strings suitable for printing to stdout

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
19M
Last Commit
8yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs

Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

react-mentions

@mention people in a textarea

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
177K
Last Commit
25d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge
lj

libphonenumber-js

A simpler (and smaller) rewrite of Google Android's libphonenumber library in javascript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7M
Last Commit
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

react-text-mask

Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript

Unlicense
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
1yr ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4Abandoned

material-ui-search-bar

Material design search bar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@chakra-ui/input

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago

@chakra-ui/editable

⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
rnm

react-native-material-textfield

Material textfield

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
873
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@react-aria/textfield

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
3d ago

@material/textfield

Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
71.2K
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/textfield

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3d ago

@react-spectrum/searchfield

A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-inputs

Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

restricted-input

Restrict <input>s to certain valid characters (e.g. formatting phone or card numbers)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@progress/kendo-react-inputs

Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs

Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago

@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs

Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago

@welcome-ui/field

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
458
Last Commit
4d ago

@welcome-ui/input-text

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
425
Last Commit
4d ago

@welcome-ui/textarea

Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
4d ago
nsh

ngx-show-hide-password

Angular - Form Input: Add split input button to password or text input. Toggles input type between "text" and "password".

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago

@tractorzoom/text-field

Component library using Material UI

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago

d3plus-text

A smart SVG text box with line wrapping and automatic font size scaling.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
tex

@atlaskit/textfield

A text field is an input that allows a user to write or edit text.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
va

vue-at

At.js for Vue.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
487
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
23d ago
rnt

react-native-textinput-effects

Text inputs with custom label and icon animations for iOS and android. Built with react native and inspired by Codrops.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
970
Last Commit
8mos ago
rnt

react-native-tags

Tag input component for React Native

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
966
Last Commit
4mos ago

@material/react-text-field

Material Components for React (MDC React)

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rm

react-mdl

React Components for Material Design Lite

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
vss

vue-single-select

single select dropdown with autocomplete

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
rfb

react-filter-box

Filter box which support AND/OR, syntax highlight and AutoComplete

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rns

react-native-search-bar

The high-quality iOS native search bar for react native.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
826
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rti

react-text-input

Textarea and input components with custom scrollbars and autogrow in both axes.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
644
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rnt

react-native-tag-input

A simple React Native component that creates an input for tags, emails, etc.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
4yrs ago
rnt

react-native-tags-input

Input component for React Native to add and remove tags.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
578
Last Commit
2yrs ago
vc

vue-ckeditor5

Component CKEditor 5 for Vue 2.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
504
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rie

react-input-enhancements

Set of enhancements for input control

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
2yrs ago
rtf

r3f-text-field

React three fiber input field

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago
rnf

react-native-floating-label-text-input

A React Native component for floating label text input

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
5yrs ago
rif

react-input-field

React Input Field

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
rnm

react-native-material-design-searchbar

react native material design searchbar

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
nmt

nativescript-material-textfield

Material textfield component

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
rnm

react-native-md-textinput

React Native TextInput styled with Material Design.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
316
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
6yrs ago
cmu

checkable-material-ui

A material-ui component which looks like a TEXTFIELD grouping together a checkbox and a provided component

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
rnc

react-native-complete-mentions

A complete mentions system for React Native apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit

reactackle-text-field

Open-source components library built with React and Styled-Components.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago

@react-mdc/textfield

React wrapper of Google's Material Components Web

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4yrs ago