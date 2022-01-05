Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
10 Best JavaScript Textfield Libraries
List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More
tab
table
Formats data into a string table.
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
607
Weekly Downloads
23.2M
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
pro
prompts
❯ Lightweight, beautiful and user-friendly interactive prompts
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.1K
Weekly Downloads
17.9M
Last Commit
3mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.4
/ 5
7
Top Feedback
7
Easy to Use
5
Great Documentation
4
Performant
tt
text-table
generate borderless text table strings suitable for printing to stdout
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
19M
Last Commit
8yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputs
Syncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
8.3K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
react-mentions
@mention people in a textarea
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.6K
Weekly Downloads
177K
Last Commit
25d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.7
/ 5
3
Top Feedback
5
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Bleeding Edge
lj
libphonenumber-js
A simpler (and smaller) rewrite of Google Android's libphonenumber library in javascript
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
3.7M
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
1
Performant
react-text-mask
Input mask for React, Angular, Ember, Vue, & plain JavaScript
Save
Unlicense
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.1K
Weekly Downloads
331K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
4
Abandoned
material-ui-search-bar
Material design search bar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
237
Weekly Downloads
11.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@chakra-ui/input
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
230K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@chakra-ui/editable
⚡️ Simple, Modular & Accessible UI Components for your React Applications
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
23.9K
Weekly Downloads
229K
Last Commit
9d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-material-textfield
Material textfield
Save
BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
873
Weekly Downloads
17.4K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@react-aria/textfield
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
107K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@material/textfield
Modular and customizable Material Design UI components for the web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
71.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/textfield
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
3.3K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@react-spectrum/searchfield
A collection of libraries and tools that help you build adaptive, accessible, and robust user experiences.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
6.1K
Weekly Downloads
2.9K
Last Commit
3d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-inputs
Syncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
74.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
restricted-input
Restrict <input>s to certain valid characters (e.g. formatting phone or card numbers)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
64
Weekly Downloads
161K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@progress/kendo-react-inputs
Issue tracker - KendoReact http://www.telerik.com/kendo-react-ui/
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
113
Weekly Downloads
55.2K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-react-inputs
Syncfusion React UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight react UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
210
Weekly Downloads
4.8K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@syncfusion/ej2-vue-inputs
Syncfusion Vue UI component library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight vue UI controls for building modern web applications.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
220
Weekly Downloads
2.1K
Last Commit
6d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/field
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
458
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/input-text
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
425
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@welcome-ui/textarea
Customizable design system of @wttj with react • styled-components • typescript • reakit
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
416
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
4d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
nsh
ngx-show-hide-password
Angular - Form Input: Add split input button to password or text input. Toggles input type between "text" and "password".
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
18
Weekly Downloads
2.5K
Last Commit
1mo ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
@tractorzoom/text-field
Component library using Material UI
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Not Found
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
2
Last Commit
6mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
d3plus-text
A smart SVG text box with line wrapping and automatic font size scaling.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
90
Weekly Downloads
6.4K
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
tex
@atlaskit/textfield
A text field is an input that allows a user to write or edit text.
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
27K
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
va
vue-at
At.js for Vue.
Save
Unknown
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
487
Weekly Downloads
5.2K
Last Commit
23d ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-textinput-effects
Text inputs with custom label and icon animations for iOS and android. Built with react native and inspired by Codrops.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.8K
Weekly Downloads
970
Last Commit
8mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tags
Tag input component for React Native
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
226
Weekly Downloads
966
Last Commit
4mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@material/react-text-field
Material Components for React (MDC React)
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
1.9K
Weekly Downloads
3K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rm
react-mdl
React Components for Material Design Lite
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Tree-Shakeable
vss
vue-single-select
single select dropdown with autocomplete
Save
ISC
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
43
Weekly Downloads
1.7K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rfb
react-filter-box
Filter box which support AND/OR, syntax highlight and AutoComplete
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
186
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rns
react-native-search-bar
The high-quality iOS native search bar for react native.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
826
Weekly Downloads
1.1K
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rti
react-text-input
Textarea and input components with custom scrollbars and autogrow in both axes.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
15
Weekly Downloads
644
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tag-input
A simple React Native component that creates an input for tags, emails, etc.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
225
Weekly Downloads
594
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnt
react-native-tags-input
Input component for React Native to add and remove tags.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
578
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
vc
vue-ckeditor5
Component CKEditor 5 for Vue 2.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
504
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rie
react-input-enhancements
Set of enhancements for input control
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
440
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rtf
r3f-text-field
React three fiber input field
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
1yr ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnf
react-native-floating-label-text-input
A React Native component for floating label text input
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
283
Weekly Downloads
285
Last Commit
5yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rif
react-input-field
React Input Field
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
252
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-material-design-searchbar
react native material design searchbar
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
50
Weekly Downloads
217
Last Commit
2yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
User Rating
Top Feedback
1
Easy to Use
nmt
nativescript-material-textfield
Material textfield component
Save
Apache-2.0
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
116
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnm
react-native-md-textinput
React Native TextInput styled with Material Design.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
316
Weekly Downloads
91
Last Commit
6yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
cmu
checkable-material-ui
A material-ui component which looks like a TEXTFIELD grouping together a checkbox and a provided component
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
4
Last Commit
5mos ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
rnc
react-native-complete-mentions
A complete mentions system for React Native apps
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
62
Last Commit
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
reactackle-text-field
Open-source components library built with React and Styled-Components.
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
278
Weekly Downloads
60
Last Commit
3yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
@react-mdc/textfield
React wrapper of Google's Material Components Web
Save
MIT
TypeScript Definitions:
Built-In
GitHub Stars
182
Weekly Downloads
41
Last Commit
4yrs ago
Bundle Size
(min+gzip)
Not Tree-Shakeable
Suggest Additional Metrics
Suggest Another Package