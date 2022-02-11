openbase logo
10 Best JavaScript Testing Framework Libraries

cypress

Fast, easy and reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
36.5K
Weekly Downloads
3.5M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
214
Top Feedback
45Great Documentation
35Easy to Use
28Performant

jest

Delightful JavaScript Testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
15.6M
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
367
Top Feedback
64Great Documentation
56Easy to Use
45Performant

puppeteer

Headless Chrome Node.js API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76.2K
Weekly Downloads
2.8M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
448
Top Feedback
28Easy to Use
27Great Documentation
18Performant

truffle

A tool for developing smart contracts. Crafted with the finest cacaos.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12.5K
Weekly Downloads
42.5K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

mocha

☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant

nightwatch

End-to-end testing framework written in Node.js and using the W3C Webdriver API

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
179K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
4.9/ 5
11
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
fc

fast-check

Property based testing framework for JavaScript (like QuickCheck) written in TypeScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.7K
Weekly Downloads
134K
Last Commit
2d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
tap

tape

tap-producing test harness for node and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
613K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
1Great Documentation
1Performant

artillery

↯ Planet-scale performance testing for DevOps & SRE

MPL-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.1K
Weekly Downloads
69.7K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback

codeceptjs

Supercharged End 2 End Testing Framework for NodeJS

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
3.6K
Weekly Downloads
114K
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable

jasmine

A jasmine runner for node projects.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
349
Weekly Downloads
1.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

chai

BDD / TDD assertion framework for node.js and the browser that can be paired with any testing framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
7.5K
Weekly Downloads
5M
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
4.7/ 5
26
Top Feedback
18Easy to Use
15Great Documentation
12Performant

testcafe

A Node.js tool to automate end-to-end web testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
9.2K
Weekly Downloads
244K
Last Commit
6d ago
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

supertest

🕷 Super-agent driven library for testing node.js HTTP servers using a fluent API.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.9K
Weekly Downloads
2.9M
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
14
Top Feedback
5Easy to Use
4Performant
3Poor Documentation

qunit

🔮 An easy-to-use JavaScript unit testing framework.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.9K
Weekly Downloads
218K
Last Commit
7d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bac

backstopjs

Catch CSS curve balls.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
28.1K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rew

rewire

Easy monkey-patching for node.js unit tests

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
290K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation

appium

📱 Automation for iOS, Android, and Windows Apps.

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
14.7K
Weekly Downloads
84.2K
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
ctn

cra-template-npm-library

Create React App template to build and publish NPM libraries with rollup, eslint and stylelint configurations.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
12
Weekly Downloads
35
Last Commit
17hrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
ctq

cra-template-quickstart-redux

Opinionated quickstart Create React App template with Redux, React Testing Library and custom eslint configuration

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
61
Weekly Downloads
25
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback

protractor

E2E test framework for Angular apps

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
3.9/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Highly Customizable
2Performant

gremlins.js

Monkey testing library for web apps and Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
8.8K
Weekly Downloads
688
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback

jest-mock

Delightful JavaScript Testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
17.3M
Last Commit
2d ago

puppeteer-core

Headless Chrome Node.js API

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
76.2K
Weekly Downloads
1.1M
Last Commit
3d ago

jest-environment-puppeteer

Run your tests using Jest & Puppeteer 🎪✨

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3.3K
Weekly Downloads
215K
Last Commit
13d ago

appium-flutter-driver

Appium Flutter Driver is a test automation tool for Flutter apps on multiple platforms/OSes. Appium Flutter Driver is part of the Appium mobile test automation tool maintained by community

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
240
Weekly Downloads
77.1K
Last Commit
7d ago

next-page-tester

DOM integration testing for Next.js

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
569
Weekly Downloads
14K
Last Commit
1mo ago
nws

next-with-split

This is a plugin for split testing (A/B testing) in Next.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
40
Weekly Downloads
233
Last Commit
19d ago
bff

@ianwalter/bff

Your friendly test framework

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
3mos ago

node-opcua-end2end-test

an implementation of a OPC UA stack fully written in javascript and nodejs - http://node-opcua.github.io/

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.1K
Weekly Downloads
1
Last Commit
7d ago
zom

zombie

Insanely fast, full-stack, headless browser testing using node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
5.6K
Weekly Downloads
8.5K
Last Commit
2yrs ago

alsatian

TypeScript testing framework with test cases

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
254
Weekly Downloads
1.6K
Last Commit
8mos ago
zuu

zuul

[UNMAINTAINED] multi-framework javascript browser testing

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
971
Weekly Downloads
1.3K
Last Commit
1yr ago
par

protractor-api-resource

REST Client framework to use in protractor tests for making API calls. Register all service endpoints as individual service methods and reuse the same inside the test.

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
305
Last Commit
3yrs ago
up9

up9

up9 ===

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
43
Last Commit

spur-mockserver

HTTP mock server library

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
2yrs ago
tob

toboggan

mock template engine and testing framework for express

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago