10 Best JavaScript Test Runner Libraries

tj

ts-jest

A Jest transformer with source map support that lets you use Jest to test projects written in TypeScript.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
5.5K
Weekly Downloads
7.3M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
6Hard to Use
2Great Documentation
2Poor Documentation

mocha

☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
21.1K
Weekly Downloads
6.2M
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.6/ 5
110
Top Feedback
35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant

ava

Node.js test runner that lets you develop with confidence 🚀

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
19.6K
Weekly Downloads
239K
Last Commit
8d ago
User Rating
4.5/ 5
23
Top Feedback
2Performant
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge
uvu

uvu

uvu is an extremely fast and lightweight test runner for Node.js and the browser

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
2.3K
Weekly Downloads
638K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Responsive Maintainers

karma

Spectacular Test Runner for JavaScript

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
11.6K
Weekly Downloads
2.4M
Last Commit
4d ago
User Rating
3.7/ 5
18
Top Feedback
4Poor Documentation
4Hard to Use
4Slow

enqueuer

Polyglot flow testing tool

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
59
Weekly Downloads
186
Last Commit
5mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

@jest/test-sequencer

Delightful JavaScript Testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
14.9M
Last Commit
2d ago

jest-circus

Delightful JavaScript Testing.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
37.9K
Weekly Downloads
8.3M
Last Commit
2d ago

karma-chrome-launcher

A Karma plugin. Launcher for Chrome and Chrome Canary.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
454
Weekly Downloads
2.1M
Last Commit
3yrs ago
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use

testem

Test'em 'Scripts! A test runner that makes Javascript unit testing fun.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
2.9K
Weekly Downloads
213K
Last Commit
7d ago

jest-playwright-preset

Running tests using Jest & Playwright

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
424
Weekly Downloads
64K
Last Commit
5mos ago
zor

zora

Lightest, yet Fastest Javascript test runner for nodejs and browsers

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
440
Weekly Downloads
1.4K
Last Commit
14d ago

@knapsack-pro/cypress

Knapsack Pro for Cypress.io test runner in JavaScript. It splits tests in dynamic way across parallel CI nodes to get faster CI build time.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
35
Weekly Downloads
12.1K
Last Commit
2mos ago
bff

@ianwalter/bff

Your friendly test framework

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
6
Weekly Downloads
162
Last Commit
3mos ago
pl

puppeteer-loadtest

load test puppeteer (Headless Chrome API) script using node

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
96
Weekly Downloads
6.5K
Last Commit
4mos ago

intern

A next-generation code testing stack for JavaScript.

BSD-3-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
4.3K
Weekly Downloads
6.1K
Last Commit
3mos ago
jjr

jest-junit-reporter

A JUnit test reporter for Jest.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
71.5K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
tes

test

CommonJS test runner for Unit Testing/1.1

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
24
Weekly Downloads
33.4K
Last Commit
9yrs ago
mus

must

An assertion library for JavaScript and Node.js with a friendly BDD syntax (awesome.must.be.true()). It ships with many expressive matchers and is test runner and framework agnostic. Follows RFC 2119 with its use of MUST. Good stuff and well tested.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
329
Weekly Downloads
26.7K
Last Commit
1yr ago
rst

redux-saga-testing

A no-brainer way of testing your Sagas

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
153
Weekly Downloads
7K
Last Commit
2d ago
jap

japa

Lean test runner for Node.js

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
6.8K
Last Commit

kava

Kava has been powering accurate test suites in node.js and the browser since 2012.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
32
Weekly Downloads
347
Last Commit
7mos ago
tr

@xieyuheng/test-runner

A Test Runner for Node.js.

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Not Found
GitHub Stars
2
Weekly Downloads
15
Last Commit
5mos ago
pu

pixl-unit

A very simple unit test runner for Node.JS.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
616
Last Commit
3yrs ago

whiskey

Whiskey is a powerful test runner for Node.js applications and a process orchestration framework which makes running integration tests with a lot of service / process dependencies easier.

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
252
Weekly Downloads
54
Last Commit
8yrs ago

phantomjs-prebuilt-macbre

NPM wrapper for installing phantomjs

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1.4K
Weekly Downloads
22
Last Commit
3yrs ago
pro

prova

Test runner based on Tape and Browserify

BSD-2-Clause
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
334
Weekly Downloads
19
Last Commit
5yrs ago

totoro

A simple and stable cross-browser testing tool. 简单稳定的跨浏览器测试工具。

Unknown
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
567
Weekly Downloads
9
Last Commit
7yrs ago
nt

node-test

A simple, asynchronous test runner for Node.js.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
8
Last Commit
5yrs ago
nut

nutra

The "N.U.T.R.A — Node Unit Test Runner Auxiliary" is a simple, extendable module for running unit tests in node.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
4yrs ago
nkw

node-karma-wrapper

Karma test runner wrapper

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
7yrs ago