openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

10 Best JavaScript Test Reporting Libraries

List hand-picked by Openbase Experts
Learn More

mrg

mochawesome-report-generator

Standalone mochawesome report generator. Just add test data.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
178
Weekly Downloads
746K
Last Commit
3mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Hard to Use
jhr

jest-html-reporters

🌈 Reporter for jest test framework. 🌈

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
345
Weekly Downloads
119K
Last Commit
19d ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback

allure-commandline

NPM wrapper around Allure commandline

ISC
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
26
Weekly Downloads
208K
Last Commit
2mos ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
mjr

mocha-junit-reporter

A JUnit XML reporter for mocha.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
118
Weekly Downloads
876K
Last Commit
1mo ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
kjh

karma-jasmine-html-reporter

A Karma plugin. Dynamically displays tests results at debug.html page

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
27
Weekly Downloads
1.4M
Last Commit
3d ago
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use

mocha-allure-reporter

Allure reporter for Mocha

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
24.7K
Last Commit
2yrs ago
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
jhr

jest-html-reporter

Jest test results processor for generating a summary in HTML

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
129K
Last Commit
2mos ago
jsr

jasmine-spec-reporter

Real time console spec reporter for jasmine testing framework

Apache-2.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
246
Weekly Downloads
1.3M
Last Commit
10mos ago
jr

jasmine-reporters

Reporter classes for the jasmine test framework. Includes JUnitXmlReporter for generating junit xml output for running in CI environments like Jenkins.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
327K
Last Commit
6mos ago

js-reporters

📋 Common Reporter Interface (CRI) for JavaScript testing frameworks.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
55
Weekly Downloads
94.2K
Last Commit
8mos ago
chr

cucumber-html-reporter

Generates Cucumber HTML reports in three different themes

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
195K
Last Commit
6mos ago
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Performant
ksr

karma-spec-reporter

A Karma plugin. Report all spec-results to console (like mocha's spec reporter).

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
396K
Last Commit
jsr

jest-sonar-reporter

A Sonar test reporter for Jest.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
311K
Last Commit
4yrs ago
ksu

karma-sonarqube-unit-reporter

A Karma plugin. Unit tests execution report for SonarQube/Generic Coverage Plugin

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
28
Weekly Downloads
35.7K
Last Commit
3mos ago

codeclimate-test-reporter

DEPRECATED Code Climate test reporter client for JavaScript projects

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
TypeScript Icon
Deprecated
GitHub Stars
67
Weekly Downloads
14.5K
Last Commit
3yrs ago
nj

node-jasper

JasperReports from Node.js

GPL-3.0-or-later
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
69
Weekly Downloads
122
Last Commit
2yrs ago
znr

zora-node-reporter

A reporter for zora which targets nodejs environment

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: Built-In
GitHub Stars
Weekly Downloads
18
Last Commit
ktn

kixx-test-node

A Node.js test runner and reporter with KixxTest under the hood.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
2yrs ago
nmr

nutra-minimal-reporter

The "nutra-minimal-reporter" module is a (nearly) silent testing framework reporter for the "N.U.T.R.A." unit test runner.

MIT
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago
msn

mocha-sauce-notifying-reporter

A mocha (JS test framework) reporter plugin that sends a jobUpdate to Sauce Labs when a test completes

AGPL-3.0
TypeScript Icon
TypeScript Definitions: DefinitelyTyped
GitHub Stars
1
Weekly Downloads
0
Last Commit
6yrs ago